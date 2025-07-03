Delhi Court Slams Woman For False Rape Allegations, Orders Complaint For Perjury

Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court recently turned the tables in a high-profile rape case — not only acquitting the accused but also ordering perjury proceedings against the woman who made the allegations. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Anuj Agrawal ruled that the woman fabricated the accusations in a bid to extort money. “The law must not only punish the guilty but also protect the dignity of an innocent,” the judge noted in the judgment. Citing American criminal lawyer F. Lee Bailey, the court remarked, “Men lie, even under God.” The ruling directed that a formal complaint be filed against the woman for making false statements under oath.

Case Started With A Swipe, Ended In A Legal Storm

According to the prosecution, the complainant met the accused in 2021 on a matrimonial website. The two exchanged messages, and eventually met in person. She alleged that in September 2021, the man molested her inside his car and took nude photographs. Later, she claimed he raped her at her flat on October 14, 2021, and once again took explicit images. She stated that he promised marriage in return and assured her he would delete the photos. However, forensic experts found no such photos on the accused’s mobile phone. The court observed that her story “was not just inconsistent — it was manufactured, flawed, and replete with contradictions.”

History Of False Allegations Exposed In Court

The investigation revealed that this was not the woman’s first such allegation. Police informed the court that she had filed four other rape cases against different men in the past. The judge stated that such repeated misuse of rape laws not only undermines the credibility of genuine victims but also clogs the justice system. “False rape accusations… cause grave injustice to actual rape victims,” ASJ Agrawal said. He further observed that an acquittal alone would not restore justice and emphasized the need for legal consequences for those who abuse the system. The court directed that a perjury complaint be forwarded to the Chief Judicial Magistrate (Central).

Justice Goes Beyond Acquittal: Social Stigma Persists

In a strongly worded judgment, the court remarked, “Society remembers the charge, not the verdict.” The judge added that even after an acquittal, the stain of a rape allegation often remains. “A false accusation of rape/sexual assault leaves an indelible impression upon the social psyche which no judicial imprimatur can remove,” the court noted. The judgment also highlighted procedural lapses in the investigation. The accused was detained even before the formal registration of the FIR. The judge flagged that a police official had contacted the woman 16–17 times during the investigation period and hinted at possible collusion. Action against involved officials has been left to the discretion of Delhi Police’s top brass.

