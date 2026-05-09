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Home > India News > Delhi Horror: 3-Year-Old Raped On Second Day Of School By Staffer, Bail To Accused Sparks Outrage

Delhi Horror: 3-Year-Old Raped On Second Day Of School By Staffer, Bail To Accused Sparks Outrage

Police said on Friday that a 57-year-old employee of a private school in the Janakpuri neighbourhood of west Delhi had reportedly raped a three-year-old child.

(PHOTO: PEXELS)
(PHOTO: PEXELS)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 12:40 IST

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Delhi Horror: 3-Year-Old Raped On Second Day Of School By Staffer, Bail To Accused Sparks Outrage

In another day of shocking and gruesome news, a 57-year-old school caretaker has been accused of raping a three-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted at a private school in West Delhi’s Janakpuri area. Police discovered the incident after the girl’s mother made a complaint at Janakpuri police station on May 1. The woman alleged that her daughter had been assaulted during school hours on April 30 after she had started nursery class the previous day. The child came home from school and said she experienced extreme discomfort. The girl told her mother that a staff member had taken her to an isolated area within the school premises and sexually assaulted her after she was questioned.

Investigation Under Way With CCTV Footage

According To media reports, Police registered a case after the complaint under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita which deals with the punishment for rape and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police arrested the 57-year-old caretaker on May 1 because the child identified him as the suspect. The court placed him in judicial custody after the police presented him to the court. The Dwarka court granted bail to the accused on May 7 although the prosecution had raised objections. The investigators are analyzing school CCTV footage which they obtained during their investigation together with other forensic and documentary evidence.

Was A School Teacher Also Involved In This Crime?

The victim’s mother claimed that their family did not receive proper assistance after they reported the case to authorities. The authorities conducted their investigation which required them to keep the suspects at the police station for three hours. The woman told the police that she suspected a school teacher had participated in the case because she said police officials had already interviewed the teacher. Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj condemned the court’s decision to grant bail to the accused caretaker and the case showed political consequences. Bharadwaj supported the mother’s accusations that police officers from higher ranks refused to help the family during their investigation work.

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What Did The Police Say?

The family together with opposition leaders made their allegations about police negligence and intimidation which Delhi Police dismissed as false claims. DCP (West) office issued an official statement which declared that immediate action took place after the child received medical examination. Police reported that they arrest the suspect immediately after the victim identified him while the child provided her statement to the court through standard legal methods. Authorities took CCTV footage and other materials as evidence to conduct a ‘fair, professional and impartial’ investigation which used scientific and forensic analysis methods. The statement described police harassment allegations as ‘false and baseless’ while declaring that the inquiry provided the child and her family a child friendly area throughout the entire process. The statement said that the court issued a detailed bail order which is now being examined while the legal team considers their upcoming legal steps according to the legal system.

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Also Read: Bite Injury on Tongue, Hands Tied: Chilling Details in Gruesome Hyderabad Murder

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Tags: Delhi HorrorDelhi rape 3 year oldDelhi rape 3 year old accused bailDelhi Rape CaseDelhi rape janakpuri schoolDelhi rape news

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Delhi Horror: 3-Year-Old Raped On Second Day Of School By Staffer, Bail To Accused Sparks Outrage

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Delhi Horror: 3-Year-Old Raped On Second Day Of School By Staffer, Bail To Accused Sparks Outrage
Delhi Horror: 3-Year-Old Raped On Second Day Of School By Staffer, Bail To Accused Sparks Outrage
Delhi Horror: 3-Year-Old Raped On Second Day Of School By Staffer, Bail To Accused Sparks Outrage
Delhi Horror: 3-Year-Old Raped On Second Day Of School By Staffer, Bail To Accused Sparks Outrage

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