Bite Injury on Tongue, Hands Tied: Chilling Details in Gruesome Hyderabad Murder

The wife of retired Andhra Pradesh cadre IPS officer Vinay Ranjan Ray was found murdered at their home in the posh Prashasan Nagar area of Jubilee Hills on Friday morning. According to reports, 62-year-old Tanuja Ranjan died through suffocation. Police suspect that a domestic worker from Nepal, who had been working with the family for more than a year, may have planned the crime and escaped with valuables from the house.

What Happend in Retd IPS Officer’s Wife Hyderabad Murder Case?

The government authorities of Prashasan Nagar used their three-storey house to live on its upper two levels while they rented out the ground level to another family.

Ray went to Bengaluru a week ago for some personal things he had to take care of. His wife Tanuja Ranjan and their two daughters stayed at home. On Thursday night Tanuja Ranjan went to sleep in her bedroom on the floor. The daughters slept in rooms on the second floor.

The morning, a woman who worked for the family came to the house at 9:15 am. She started ringing the doorbell. One of the daughters Sunanda came downstairs to open the door. Sunanda looked for the maid, Kalpana. She was not around. So Sunanda went to her mother Tanuja Ranjans room. That is when she found Tanuja Ranjan lying on the floor and she was not waking up. Tanuja Ranjan had a cloth, in her mouth that was stained with blood. Her hands and legs were tied up.

Tanuja was taken to the hospital which was located near her location and doctors at that facility declared her dead. The medical report showed that she had multiple injuries which included lip and wrist marks and a tongue bite injury.

Was Retired IPS Officer Vinay Ranjan Ray’s Wife Murdered In A Planned Robbery?

VC Sajjanar, the city police commissioner, said the murder is believed to have happened around 2 am. Police reported that the attackers used ropes to bind the victim’s hands and legs before they proceeded to suffocate her until she died. The accused party used a cloth as a means to block her mouth which prevented her from making any vocal sounds that could alert people in the residence.

The police authorities suspect that a gang originating from Nepal participated in the crime which they believe constituted a premeditated robbery that resulted in murder. Sajjanar announced that the family employed Kalpana as their domestic worker who started her job by providing care for Ray’s mother and then took on responsibility for all household duties.

The commissioner stated that Kalpana stayed at the house with the family while she obtained knowledge about their daily activities and the times they left home. The police believe she organized the criminal activity which allowed the gang to break into the residence. She has been missing since the incident took place.

How Did The Accused Escape After The Murder?

Police investigators believe that domestic worker Kalpana and three unknown men committed the crime together. The accused reportedly escaped with a bag that police believe contains stolen items from the residence.

According to police, the suspects used an auto-rickshaw to travel from Jubilee Hills to Nampally railway station. Investigators suspect they later boarded the Telangana Express train and fled towards Nagpur.

The Jubilee Hills police registered a case under Sections 103(1) and 309(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), related to murder and robbery, based on a complaint filed by Sunanda. Police said the family has not yet submitted a full list of the missing valuables. After the post-mortem at OGH, the body was handed over to the family. Authorities have established 10 special teams to locate and capture the suspects.

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