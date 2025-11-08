LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Man Builds Rs 2,000 DIY Air Purifier, Slashes AQI From 380 To 50 In Just 15 Minutes

A Delhi-based Redditor created a DIY air purifier for just ₹2,000 using a fan, HEPA filter, and cardboard. The device slashed indoor AQI from 380 to under 50 in 15 minutes proving clean air can be affordable and rivaling costly branded purifiers.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: November 8, 2025 17:35:37 IST

Along with coping of its yearly terrible air pollution crisis, a Delhi-based Redditor has proved very skilful by coming up with a solution that can easily be termed as not only very effective but also very economical and perhaps even comparable to the expensive commercial air purifiers thus issuing a challenge to their dominance. The said purifier was built by a Delhiite for just ₹2,000 , which he posted about on Reddit and in no time resulted in going viral. 

The surprising outcome? A phenomenal indoor Air Quality Index (AQI) decrease from a dangerous 380 to a “good” over 50 in less than 15 minutes even at the fan’s minimum speed. This clever trick gives instant and practical relief to people suffering from the city’s poisonous air, not only that, it also demonstrates that pure air does not necessarily have to be expensive.

Component Simplicity for Maximum Air Filtration

The main component of this easy and efficient homemade device is its simple and common parts. The maker, who posted the construction in r/delhi subreddit, disclosed the uncomplicated shopping list that resulted in this excellent air filtration system. At the heart of the device is the 150mm exhaust fan, which costs around ₹750, and serves as the motor to pull the air in.

I Built my Personal Air Purifier for 2000 INR
byu/shukrant25 indelhi



The fan is, however, accompanied by a High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter, which is sold online for about ₹1,000 and is still a must-have item. The rest of the budget was allocated to basic electrical parts such as switch, regulator, wire, and very inexpensive construction materials such as cardboard and a glue gun for putting together. This application of simple parts forms an efficient high-volume air-purification system.

Cost-Effective Pollution Defense

The DIY purifier’s cost-effectiveness is very much in contrast to the market price of branded purifiers, which generally start from ₹10,000 and go up to ₹40,000. The Delhi resident, by rejecting the brand markups and unnecessary features, purely concentrated on the functional essentials namely air movement and particles capture. The device’s design was validated by the drastic fall in AQI from a dangerous level with strong health warnings to a safe and breathable range.

The builder even took an existing branded purifier as an AQI sensor for verification, thus confirming that their low-cost innovation was either better than or up to the mark with the commercial products. This viral success story is a signal of hope, encouraging people to control their indoor air quality by means of simple, replicable, and cheap DIY air purification methods.

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 5:34 PM IST
Tags: delhi air pollutionDIY air purifier

