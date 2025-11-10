Delhi NCR AQI Update: Pollution Chokes Residents, Government Orders Work From Home

Delhi and its surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) are facing a severe air pollution crisis. Noida, Delhi, and Ghaziabad have emerged as the most polluted cities in India, with Noida ranking first, followed by Delhi and Ghaziabad. Rohtak and Bahadurgarh in Haryana also reported high pollution levels, while Gurugram ranked 24th despite poor air quality. Thick smog covered the region on Sunday, worsening the Air Quality Index (AQI). Current weather patterns suggest no immediate improvement in the situation, prompting authorities to closely monitor air quality.

On Sunday, a dense layer of smog enveloped Delhi-NCR, pushing AQI levels into the “very poor” and “severe” categories. Areas like Wazirpur and Bawana recorded AQI readings of 424, Vivek Vihar reached 415, and Rohini topped the list at 435. Other highly polluted locations included Nehru Nagar (426), R.K. Puram (422), and ITO (420). Average AQI readings stood at 391 in Delhi, 391 in Noida, 366 in Greater Noida, 387 in Ghaziabad, and 252 in Gurugram. These figures reflect continued deterioration in air quality across NCR.

CAQM Reviews Pollution Levels

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) conducted a review meeting on Sunday, analysing data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). While officials noted slight improvements, AQI levels are expected to stay “very poor” in the coming days.

The commission decided not to enforce Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 3 for now, although restrictions under stages 1 and 2 will continue. Authorities confirmed that citywide monitoring and enforcement measures will remain active.

GRAP Stage 3 includes strict restrictions across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and nearby regions. These include halting construction work, restricting high-emission industries and brick kilns, and banning older diesel vehicles.

Schools up to class 5 may shift to online learning, and private companies may enforce work-from-home policies. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee said inter-departmental efforts have led to some improvement compared to last year, preventing the extreme conditions that triggered GRAP 3 in November 2023.

CAQM Warns Punjab Over Stubble Burning

The CAQM expressed serious concern over rising stubble burning incidents in Punjab during the paddy harvest. Chairperson Rajesh Verma, during a visit to Bathinda, warned the Lahra Mohabbat Thermal Plant over emissions violations, stating that the facility could face closure if it fails to act.

Haryana has shown a reduction in stubble burning cases, but isolated incidents continue in some regions. The commission directed state authorities to take strict measures to curb the practice and limit smoke emissions.

Delhi Government Issues Work-From-Home Advisory

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged residents to carpool and requested private organisations to implement work-from-home policies to reduce traffic emissions. The government also announced revised office timings from November 15, 2025, to February 15, 2026. Government offices will function from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM, while Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM. These steps aim to reduce vehicular congestion and protect citizens from hazardous air quality.

