LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Brazilian Grand Prix latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail donald trump Brazilian Grand Prix latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail donald trump Brazilian Grand Prix latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail donald trump Brazilian Grand Prix latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Brazilian Grand Prix latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail donald trump Brazilian Grand Prix latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail donald trump Brazilian Grand Prix latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail donald trump Brazilian Grand Prix latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi NCR AQI Update: Pollution Chokes Residents, Government Orders Work From Home

Delhi NCR AQI Update: Pollution Chokes Residents, Government Orders Work From Home

Delhi-NCR recorded severe air pollution as AQI levels crossed 400 in several areas, with Noida, Delhi, and Ghaziabad topping the list of India’s most polluted cities. Authorities have urged residents to follow safety advisories and adopt work-from-home measures.

Delhi AQI Update
Delhi AQI Update

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 10, 2025 04:28:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi NCR AQI Update: Pollution Chokes Residents, Government Orders Work From Home

Delhi and its surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) are facing a severe air pollution crisis. Noida, Delhi, and Ghaziabad have emerged as the most polluted cities in India, with Noida ranking first, followed by Delhi and Ghaziabad. Rohtak and Bahadurgarh in Haryana also reported high pollution levels, while Gurugram ranked 24th despite poor air quality. Thick smog covered the region on Sunday, worsening the Air Quality Index (AQI). Current weather patterns suggest no immediate improvement in the situation, prompting authorities to closely monitor air quality.

On Sunday, a dense layer of smog enveloped Delhi-NCR, pushing AQI levels into the “very poor” and “severe” categories. Areas like Wazirpur and Bawana recorded AQI readings of 424, Vivek Vihar reached 415, and Rohini topped the list at 435. Other highly polluted locations included Nehru Nagar (426), R.K. Puram (422), and ITO (420). Average AQI readings stood at 391 in Delhi, 391 in Noida, 366 in Greater Noida, 387 in Ghaziabad, and 252 in Gurugram. These figures reflect continued deterioration in air quality across NCR.

CAQM Reviews Pollution Levels

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) conducted a review meeting on Sunday, analysing data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). While officials noted slight improvements, AQI levels are expected to stay “very poor” in the coming days.

The commission decided not to enforce Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 3 for now, although restrictions under stages 1 and 2 will continue. Authorities confirmed that citywide monitoring and enforcement measures will remain active.

GRAP Stage 3 includes strict restrictions across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and nearby regions. These include halting construction work, restricting high-emission industries and brick kilns, and banning older diesel vehicles.

Schools up to class 5 may shift to online learning, and private companies may enforce work-from-home policies. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee said inter-departmental efforts have led to some improvement compared to last year, preventing the extreme conditions that triggered GRAP 3 in November 2023.

CAQM Warns Punjab Over Stubble Burning

The CAQM expressed serious concern over rising stubble burning incidents in Punjab during the paddy harvest. Chairperson Rajesh Verma, during a visit to Bathinda, warned the Lahra Mohabbat Thermal Plant over emissions violations, stating that the facility could face closure if it fails to act.

Haryana has shown a reduction in stubble burning cases, but isolated incidents continue in some regions. The commission directed state authorities to take strict measures to curb the practice and limit smoke emissions.

Delhi Government Issues Work-From-Home Advisory

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged residents to carpool and requested private organisations to implement work-from-home policies to reduce traffic emissions. The government also announced revised office timings from November 15, 2025, to February 15, 2026. Government offices will function from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM, while Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM. These steps aim to reduce vehicular congestion and protect citizens from hazardous air quality.

Must Read: President Droupadi Murmu Strengthens India-Angola Ties With New Bilateral Agreements

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 4:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi AQIDelhi Pollution

RELATED News

Police Vehicle Torched In Bihar’s Gopalganj Ahead Of Phase 2 Elections, Several Detained

Polygamy Ban In Assam: State Government Approves Bill, Victim Women To Get Compensation, Accused To Pay Hefty Penalty

‘Bacchon Ko Arrest Karenge Aap?’ Parents Clash With Delhi Police During Air Pollution Protest As They Try To Detain Kids At India Gate

Bihar Elections 2025: From Folk Singer Maithili Thakur To Sushant Singh Rajput’s Cousin Divya Gautam, These Women Are Ruling The Popularity Charts

Indian Doctor From Tamil Nadu Detained In Russia Under Mysterious Circumstances, Wife Claims He Was ‘Tortured And Humiliated’

LATEST NEWS

Delhi NCR AQI Update: Pollution Chokes Residents, Government Orders Work From Home

Trump Slams BBC Journalists, Calls Them ‘Corrupt’ After Director General Resigns

‘WOW .. JUST WOW’: Dhanush Praises Predator Badlands As Film Opens With $80 Million Worldwide

Saturday Night Live Roasts Donald Trump Over Reducing Weight Loss Meds, Mentions Mamdani May Convert, Watch

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Tier 1 Hall Ticket, Latest Official Updates

Lando Norris Wins Dramatic Brazilian Grand Prix 2025, Close To Championship Win

Why Did Starbucks Apologise? Faces Backlash After THIS Item Sells Out Nationwide, Here’s How Netizens React

SIR Form Scare: Bengal Mother, Daughter In Critical Condition Following Suicide Attempt

Fresh Trouble For Diljit Dosanjh? ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ Slogans Raised During Singer’s LIVE Concert In Auckland After Perth Controversy: Report

Indian Doctor From Tamil Nadu Detained In Russia Under Mysterious Circumstances, Wife Claims He Was ‘Tortured And Humiliated’

Delhi NCR AQI Update: Pollution Chokes Residents, Government Orders Work From Home

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi NCR AQI Update: Pollution Chokes Residents, Government Orders Work From Home

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi NCR AQI Update: Pollution Chokes Residents, Government Orders Work From Home
Delhi NCR AQI Update: Pollution Chokes Residents, Government Orders Work From Home
Delhi NCR AQI Update: Pollution Chokes Residents, Government Orders Work From Home
Delhi NCR AQI Update: Pollution Chokes Residents, Government Orders Work From Home

QUICK LINKS