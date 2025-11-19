Delhi NCR Chokes Again, Wakes Up With Toxic Air Quality, What Are The Emergency Restrictions In GRAP 4?

Delhi woke up to another morning covered in thick smog on Wednesday as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 388 at 7 am. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) placed the air quality in the “very poor” category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) continued with the measures under GRAP Stage 3 to control rising pollution. Authorities did not move to GRAP Stage 4, even though the AQI showed only slight improvement from Monday, when the city recorded an AQI of 351.

Officials continued to monitor the situation as pollution levels remained high.

GRAP Stage 4: Understanding Emergency Restrictions

GRAP Stage 4 comes into force when Delhi’s AQI crosses 451, which falls under the “Severe Plus” category. This stage includes emergency actions to reduce major pollution sources.

Once GRAP Stage 4 is triggered, authorities impose strict curbs that can lead to large-scale shutdowns across the National Capital Region.

The restrictions aim to cut emissions quickly and prevent a further rise in smog levels. Agencies closely track pollution readings to assess whether the situation requires emergency enforcement. Stage 4 remains the final and most severe part of Delhi’s graded response system.

Stage 4 Curbs: What Gets Banned and Restricted

Under GRAP Stage 4, authorities enforce several major bans to reduce toxic emissions. All trucks except those carrying essential goods face a complete entry ban into Delhi. Diesel-run medium and heavy goods vehicles that are BS-IV or lower cannot operate, except for essential services.

Construction and demolition activities also stop entirely, including work on roads, flyovers, highways, pipelines, and power transmission projects. Offices may shift to 50% work-from-home for government, municipal, and private staff.

For students in Grades VI to XI, physical classes may stop and move online to protect them from rising pollution levels.

Even under GRAP Stage 4, some essential activities continue. Trucks carrying essential goods and services remain allowed. Vehicles using cleaner fuels, including LNG, CNG, electric, and BS-VI diesel trucks, can enter Delhi.

State governments can add further emergency steps when required, such as enforcing the odd-even vehicle rule. Authorities may also consider closing colleges and non-essential commercial activities to reduce traffic and emissions.

These measures aim to slow the rise in pollution while keeping essential services running. Officials monitor pollution levels constantly to decide if stricter actions are needed.

