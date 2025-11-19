LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi NCR Chokes Again, Wakes Up With Toxic Air Quality, What Are The Emergency Restrictions In GRAP 4?

Delhi NCR Chokes Again, Wakes Up With Toxic Air Quality, What Are The Emergency Restrictions In GRAP 4?

Delhi recorded another smog-filled morning on Wednesday as the AQI climbed to 388, placing the city in the “very poor” category. Authorities continued GRAP Stage 3 measures while monitoring pollution levels closely, as the AQI showed only slight improvement despite rising health concerns.

Delhi AQI Turns Toxic
Delhi AQI Turns Toxic

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 19, 2025 10:39:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi NCR Chokes Again, Wakes Up With Toxic Air Quality, What Are The Emergency Restrictions In GRAP 4?

Delhi woke up to another morning covered in thick smog on Wednesday as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 388 at 7 am. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) placed the air quality in the “very poor” category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) continued with the measures under GRAP Stage 3 to control rising pollution. Authorities did not move to GRAP Stage 4, even though the AQI showed only slight improvement from Monday, when the city recorded an AQI of 351.

Officials continued to monitor the situation as pollution levels remained high.

GRAP Stage 4: Understanding Emergency Restrictions

GRAP Stage 4 comes into force when Delhi’s AQI crosses 451, which falls under the “Severe Plus” category. This stage includes emergency actions to reduce major pollution sources.

Once GRAP Stage 4 is triggered, authorities impose strict curbs that can lead to large-scale shutdowns across the National Capital Region. 

The restrictions aim to cut emissions quickly and prevent a further rise in smog levels. Agencies closely track pollution readings to assess whether the situation requires emergency enforcement. Stage 4 remains the final and most severe part of Delhi’s graded response system.

Stage 4 Curbs: What Gets Banned and Restricted

Under GRAP Stage 4, authorities enforce several major bans to reduce toxic emissions. All trucks except those carrying essential goods face a complete entry ban into Delhi. Diesel-run medium and heavy goods vehicles that are BS-IV or lower cannot operate, except for essential services.

Construction and demolition activities also stop entirely, including work on roads, flyovers, highways, pipelines, and power transmission projects. Offices may shift to 50% work-from-home for government, municipal, and private staff.

For students in Grades VI to XI, physical classes may stop and move online to protect them from rising pollution levels.

Even under GRAP Stage 4, some essential activities continue. Trucks carrying essential goods and services remain allowed. Vehicles using cleaner fuels, including LNG, CNG, electric, and BS-VI diesel trucks, can enter Delhi.

State governments can add further emergency steps when required, such as enforcing the odd-even vehicle rule. Authorities may also consider closing colleges and non-essential commercial activities to reduce traffic and emissions.

These measures aim to slow the rise in pollution while keeping essential services running. Officials monitor pollution levels constantly to decide if stricter actions are needed.

Must Read: Most Wanted Gangster Amol Bishnoi To Be Deported From US Today, NIA Awaits His Arrival In Delhi

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 9:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi AQIdelhi-ncrGRAP 4home-hero-pos-4

RELATED News

Who Is Anmol Bishnoi? Gang Ties, Controversies & His Role in Baba Siddique Murder Case

Most Wanted Gangster Amol Bishnoi To Be Deported From US Today, NIA Awaits His Arrival In Delhi

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today?

Delhi Red Fort Blast Big Update: ED Arrests Al-Falah University Founder In Money Laundering Case

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Married Man Forcibly Tries To Kiss His Ex-Lover, She Bites Off His Tongue, Leaving It Bleeding

LATEST NEWS

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited launches its Banking and Financial Services Fund to tap into India’s evolving financial growth story

Amavasya on 19 or 20 November 2025? Check Exact Date, Full Tithi & Puja Timings

Eight-Month Pregnant Indian-Origin Woman Samanvitha Dhareshwar, Unborn Child Killed In Fatal BMW Hit In Australia

Happy International Men’s Day! Best Messages, Quotes, Wishes To Share To Your Loved Ones

Bharat TULIP- Seller Buyer Meet Event on 20th November to Connect Artisans with Industry Stakeholders

Tenneco Clean Air Makes Stellar Debut: Lists At ₹505 On NSE, Pops 27% As Street Expectations And GMP Predictions Get Proven Right

Elon Musk Mocks Jeff Bezos as ‘Copycat’ After Amazon Launches $6.2B AI Startup Prometheus

US Deports 200 Indian Nationals Including Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, Punjab Fugitives, Flight To Land In Delhi

Delhi NCR Chokes Again, Wakes Up With Toxic Air Quality, What Are The Emergency Restrictions In GRAP 4?

Stock Market Today: Soft Start On Dalal Street; Global Jitters Pull Sensex, Nifty Into The Red

Delhi NCR Chokes Again, Wakes Up With Toxic Air Quality, What Are The Emergency Restrictions In GRAP 4?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi NCR Chokes Again, Wakes Up With Toxic Air Quality, What Are The Emergency Restrictions In GRAP 4?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi NCR Chokes Again, Wakes Up With Toxic Air Quality, What Are The Emergency Restrictions In GRAP 4?
Delhi NCR Chokes Again, Wakes Up With Toxic Air Quality, What Are The Emergency Restrictions In GRAP 4?
Delhi NCR Chokes Again, Wakes Up With Toxic Air Quality, What Are The Emergency Restrictions In GRAP 4?
Delhi NCR Chokes Again, Wakes Up With Toxic Air Quality, What Are The Emergency Restrictions In GRAP 4?

QUICK LINKS