Delhi police busts Mumbai-based online casino racket; nine arrested including Kingpin

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Delhi Police have busted a Mumbai-based illegal online casino gambling racket that was luring users through suspicious links and unauthorised apps. Nine individuals, including the kingpin, have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to officials, the accused were circulating download links hosted outside official app stores via an online app. Victims were directed to install unauthorised applications using a QR code and were prompted to enter an OTP to access the gambling platform.

Once the application was installed, users were encouraged to purchase points with real money to participate in online casino-style games. After operating the app for 2-3 months, the accused would deactivate it and circulate a fresh link, thereby continuing the fraudulent cycle and targeting new users.

“On 5th September 2025, the team was on patrol in the area of Sultan Puri. During patrolling, the team received a tip-off regarding some people playing illegal online gambling near DDA Market, P-Block, Sultan Puri. The information was shared with Senior Officers,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

Acting on the input, a raid was conducted at the specified location with the help of local police personnel. Upon reaching the spot, the team found a group of individuals engaged in online gambling. The suspects attempted to flee but were overpowered, and all nine, including the kingpin, were apprehended on the spot, said police.

Delhi Police further said, “A thorough search of the area uncovered Rs. 85,320/- in cash (earned from illegal online gambling), six computer setups (monitors, CPUs, keyboards, and Mouses) and other gambling paraphernalia which were being used for online gambling”.

“As a result, a case was registered under FIR under sections 3 and 4 of The Delhi Public Gambling Act at Police Station Sultan Puri. All nine accused persons were arrested in the case, and the seized items were taken into custody,” the Police added.

The kingpin has been identified as Bhuvender alias Bhupender (48), a resident of Sultan Puri in Delhi.

The other arrested accused were identified as: Suraj, aged 26 years; Mayank, aged 20 years; Rahul, aged 26 years; Rohan, aged 23 years; Rajender Gupta, aged 40 years; Dharamvir, aged 33 years; Dilshad Ahmed, aged 33 years; and Rajesh Gupta, aged 32 years.

The investigation is underway, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.