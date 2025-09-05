Delhi: Police officials accused of illegal detention and extortion in PS Rani Bagh

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:16:48 IST

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Delhi Police officials were accused of illegally detaining a man and allegedly releasing him only after taking an extortion amount of Rs 10,000, according to a complaint filed on September 1.

The complaint said that the detention was carried out by the Station House Officer’s (SHO) driver and other officials from Police Station Rani Bagh without any Daily Diary (DD) entry, which is a mandatory police procedure. The complainant alleged that the victim was released only after money was forcibly taken from him.

The victim also claimed to have recordings as evidence to prove that he was illegally detained and extorted.

The complaint demanded a thorough investigation into the matter, focusing on allegations of police misconduct, illegal detention, and bribery.

“We request a thorough investigation into this matter, focusing on the allegations of police misconduct, illegal detention, and bribery. Action should be taken against the erring officials as per the law,” the complaint said.

Further investigation is still underway.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police arrested a 31-year-old private airline pilot for allegedly filming objectionable videos of a woman using a hidden spy camera.

The arrest was made by the staff of PS Kishangarh, South West District, a Delhi police statement read. The accused has been identified as Mohit Priyadarshi, a resident of the Civil Lines area in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Police recovered a lighter-shaped device fitted with a hidden camera from his possession.

The incident reportedly took place at the Shani Bazar when the accused allegedly attempted to record the complainant without her consent using a hidden camera. The police have registered a case against the accused under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, “On the night of August 30, complainant Ms K, a resident of Kishangarh village, noticed the accused attempting to record her at Shani Bazar without consent. A case under sections 77/78 BNS was registered at PS Kishangarh.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bribery-casedelhidelhi policeillegal-detentionps-rani-baghuttar pradesh

