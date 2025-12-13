Delhi Pollution: Grap IV Imposed In National Capital As Air Quality Worsens, All You Need To Know

Amid worsening air pollution, the Delhi government on Saturday enforced Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the national capital. The move comes as air quality levels continued to deteriorate sharply during the day, raising serious health concerns for residents.

According to official data, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 431 at around 4 pm, indicating “severe” pollution. By 6 pm, the AQI further climbed to 441, reflecting an increasing trend and bringing the city closer to the “Severe+” category. In view of the prevailing conditions, authorities decided to invoke the strictest measures under GRAP with immediate effect.

In a statement, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that all actions under Stage 4 of the GRAP would be implemented to prevent further deterioration in air quality. The decision applies to the entire NCR region.

Under GRAP Stage 4, the entry of trucks into Delhi has been restricted, except for those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services. However, LNG, CNG, electric, and BS-VI diesel trucks are allowed to enter the city. Light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi are also banned, unless they are electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel vehicles, or are carrying essential goods.

The government has also enforced a strict ban on Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles, except those involved in essential services. Construction and demolition activities have been halted, including linear public projects such as highways, flyovers, pipelines, and power transmission works.

Authorities may also suspend physical classes for students from Class VI to IX and Class XI, shifting lessons to online mode. Offices across the NCR may be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, with the remaining staff working from home. Additional measures such as closure of colleges and non-emergency commercial activities, as well as the possible implementation of the odd-even vehicle rule, are also under consideration.