LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news donald trump india lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news donald trump india lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news donald trump india lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news donald trump india lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news donald trump india lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news donald trump india lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Pollution: Grap IV Imposed In National Capital As Air Quality Worsens, All You Need To Know

Delhi Pollution: Grap IV Imposed In National Capital As Air Quality Worsens, All You Need To Know

The move comes as air quality levels continued to deteriorate sharply during the day, raising serious health concerns for residents.

Delhi Air Pollution. (Picture Credit: ANI)
Delhi Air Pollution. (Picture Credit: ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 13, 2025 20:03:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Pollution: Grap IV Imposed In National Capital As Air Quality Worsens, All You Need To Know

Amid worsening air pollution, the Delhi government on Saturday enforced Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the national capital. The move comes as air quality levels continued to deteriorate sharply during the day, raising serious health concerns for residents.

According to official data, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 431 at around 4 pm, indicating “severe” pollution. By 6 pm, the AQI further climbed to 441, reflecting an increasing trend and bringing the city closer to the “Severe+” category. In view of the prevailing conditions, authorities decided to invoke the strictest measures under GRAP with immediate effect.

In a statement, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that all actions under Stage 4 of the GRAP would be implemented to prevent further deterioration in air quality. The decision applies to the entire NCR region.

Under GRAP Stage 4, the entry of trucks into Delhi has been restricted, except for those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services. However, LNG, CNG, electric, and BS-VI diesel trucks are allowed to enter the city. Light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi are also banned, unless they are electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel vehicles, or are carrying essential goods.

The government has also enforced a strict ban on Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles, except those involved in essential services. Construction and demolition activities have been halted, including linear public projects such as highways, flyovers, pipelines, and power transmission works.

Authorities may also suspend physical classes for students from Class VI to IX and Class XI, shifting lessons to online mode. Offices across the NCR may be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, with the remaining staff working from home. Additional measures such as closure of colleges and non-emergency commercial activities, as well as the possible implementation of the odd-even vehicle rule, are also under consideration.

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 8:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: delhiDelhi Air QualityDelhi Pollution

RELATED News

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces To Relocate Tihar Jail To Outskirts, Promises Better Judiciary Infrastructure

Delhi 13 Districts: Full List Of New Districts, Map Changes And Key Benefits

India Warns Mexico of Retaliation as 50% Tariff Hike Threatens Indian Exports

Good News For Train Passengers: IRCTC Begins Branded Meal Service Trials On These Trains, They Are…

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Arrives in Hyderabad For Second Leg of GOAT India Tour Amid High Security

LATEST NEWS

Billion-Dollar Birthday: A Look At Taylor Swift’s $1.6B Net Worth On Her 36th Birthday

‘Once Again, Mismanagement And Sheer Incompetence…’: BJP Slams TMC After Chaos At Lionel Messi’s Stadium Visit

Intense Chat Between Hardik Pandya And Gautam Gambhir Sparks Buzz Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I | WATCH

BCCI Informs IPL Teams About Bowlers With Suspect Actions Before Auction, List Includes Former CSK Player

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Arrives in Hyderabad For Second Leg of GOAT India Tour Amid High Security

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G Leaks: Know About The Expected Price, Camera And Launch Date

Meet Indian Billionaire With Rs 53,442 Crore Net Worth, Boards Dubai Bus, Greets Driver, Video Goes Viral

‘We Faced the Same Issue When…’: PCB Raises Concerns After ICC Omits Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha From T20 World Cup Ticket Sales Poster

‘Peace Is Not Far Away’: Turkish President Erdogan Makes Big Claim After Meeting Putin, Hopes To Discuss Ukraine-Russia Peace Plan With Trump

iOS 26.2 Update: Check Out The Expected Features, Compatible iPhones And Everything You Should Know

Delhi Pollution: Grap IV Imposed In National Capital As Air Quality Worsens, All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Pollution: Grap IV Imposed In National Capital As Air Quality Worsens, All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Pollution: Grap IV Imposed In National Capital As Air Quality Worsens, All You Need To Know
Delhi Pollution: Grap IV Imposed In National Capital As Air Quality Worsens, All You Need To Know
Delhi Pollution: Grap IV Imposed In National Capital As Air Quality Worsens, All You Need To Know
Delhi Pollution: Grap IV Imposed In National Capital As Air Quality Worsens, All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS