Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi Pollution: SC Pulls Up Centre Over ‘Toothless’ Environment Laws

The Supreme Court criticized the Centre and Punjab, Haryana for failing to enforce stubble burning regulations, calling the Environment Act "toothless."

Delhi Pollution: SC Pulls Up Centre Over ‘Toothless’ Environment Laws

In a significant ruling on Wednesday, the Supreme Court of India expressed strong disapproval of the Central and state governments for their inadequate measures in addressing the persistent issue of stubble burning in North India. The court characterized the Environment Protection Act as “toothless,” criticizing the lack of stringent regulations and enforcement actions against violators.

During the proceedings, a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Augustine George Masih scrutinized the Punjab and Haryana governments for their failure to take effective action against stubble burning offenders. The justices highlighted the concerning fact that out of approximately 1,080 reported violators in Punjab, only nominal fines had been levied against 473 individuals. This glaring lack of accountability leaves over 600 offenders unpunished, creating a perception that such actions carry no consequences.

MUST READ: Maharashtra Elections: NCP Unveils First Candidate List, Ajit Pawar To Contest From Baramati

Justice Oka directly addressed the chief secretary of Punjab, demanding clarification regarding a purported false statement made to the advocate general concerning a request for Central government assistance in providing tractors and diesel to farmers. The court warned that contempt proceedings could be initiated if the responsible parties were not identified, emphasizing their commitment to holding officials accountable.

The court also reviewed an affidavit submitted by the chief secretary of Haryana, who attended the session in person. While he claimed that substantial efforts had been made to curb stubble burning citing the appointment of 5,123 nodal officers and the establishment of a monitoring committee the justices were skeptical. They noted that despite these initiatives, there were still 400 reported burning incidents, with only 32 FIRs filed, indicating a pattern of selective enforcement.

In a striking moment, the justices pointed out inconsistencies in the chief secretary’s statements. Just moments after mentioning 317 verified instances of stubble burning, he contradicted himself by referring to 419 incidents in his affidavit. The bench urged the chief secretary to ensure accuracy in all future communications to the court.

The Supreme Court’s remarks underscore the urgent need for robust measures to tackle stubble burning, a practice that significantly contributes to air pollution in Delhi and surrounding areas. The court’s frustration with the inaction of both state and Central governments serves as a call to prioritize environmental protection and public health.

As this situation unfolds, the pressure is mounting on the Punjab and Haryana administrations to implement effective solutions and demonstrate accountability in their enforcement of environmental laws.

ALSO READ: Baba Siddique Murder: Who Is Anmol Bishnoi, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Linked To Shooters?

Filed under

air pollution North India Environment Protection Act Stubble burning regulations Supreme Court India
Advertisement

Also Read

Unveiling The Universe: Euclid Telescope Reveals First Mosaic Of Stars And Galaxies

Unveiling The Universe: Euclid Telescope Reveals First Mosaic Of Stars And Galaxies

Turkey Strikes Kurdish Militants In Response To Deadly Attack On TUSAS

Turkey Strikes Kurdish Militants In Response To Deadly Attack On TUSAS

Do You Know Why World Polio Day Is Observed On Oct 24

Do You Know Why World Polio Day Is Observed On Oct 24

India Women Opt To Bat First Against New Zealand In Ahmedabad ODI

India Women Opt To Bat First Against New Zealand In Ahmedabad ODI

What Does Cyclone Name ‘Dana’ Mean? Here’s How Cyclones Are Named

What Does Cyclone Name ‘Dana’ Mean? Here’s How Cyclones Are Named

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox