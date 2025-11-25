LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Public Holiday Today for Shaheedi Diwas: Complete Closure List for Schools, Banks & Offices

Delhi Public Holiday Today for Shaheedi Diwas: Complete Closure List for Schools, Banks & Offices

Delhi observes a public holiday today for Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Here’s a complete list of what’s closed, including schools, government offices, and services, along with what remains open.

Delhi Public Holiday Today for Shaheedi Diwas: Complete Closure List for Schools, Banks & Offices

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 25, 2025 11:07:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Public Holiday Today for Shaheedi Diwas: Complete Closure List for Schools, Banks & Offices

On November 25th, Delhi Government has declared a public holiday in honor of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom anniversary which is celebrated as Shaheedi Diwas by many people. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that this day will be commemorated with respect; thus everyone can join in memorial activities on this occasion due to the public holiday.

Schools and Government Offices Closed

  • Today, Delhi Government-run schools will be closed.
  • Several private schools have also closed in celebration of this holiday.
  • All Delhi Government-run offices will be closed for the day.

What Businesses and Transportation Will Remain Open

  • Unlike schools and government offices, the all-encompassing private and public-sector banking institutions in Delhi will remain open to business today, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s local holiday schedule on the Regional Bank List.
  • Transportation channels like the metro, buses and taxis will function on their regular business schedule so people may travel.
  • Emergency and Government-operated Hospitals will be available for continued operations without delay.

Commemoration of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th Martyrdom – Red Fort

Residents are invited to attend a three-day ceremony at the Red Fort to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, held from November 23-25. All schools and offices will open again tomorrow. For those who need to use banking services, they will continue to operate as normal and you can expect to use public transportation without interruption.

This article is based on publicly available information and official announcements at the time of writing. Changes in schedules or closures may occur, and readers are advised to check with local authorities for the latest updates.

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 11:07 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi banks open todayDelhi government announcementDelhi holiday todayDelhi NewsDelhi offices closedDelhi public holiday listDelhi schools closedGuru Tegh Bahadur martyrdom dayNovember 25 holiday DelhiShaheedi Diwas holiday

RELATED News

‘Some Dude Just Spat On My Arm,’ Claims UK Traveller As His ‘Awful Indian Train Experience’ Sparks Online Debate, WATCH

Dhwajarohan In Ram Mandir: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Ayodhya Ahead Of Flag-Hoisting Ceremony; Watch

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (25.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Six-Year-Old Boy Loses Ear After Neighbour’s Pitbull Breaks Free And Attacks Him; Owner Arrested

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (25-11-2025): Tuesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

LATEST NEWS

Defence Sector Q2 FY26: Revenue, Profit Surge; HAL, BEL, BDL, Data Patterns Top Picks

Protect US Jobs, But Welcome Skilled Foreign Workers: White House Defends Donald Trump’s ‘Nuanced’ Shift On H-1B Visas

Tata Sierra SUV Launch: Challenging Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos And Other Mid-Size SUVs, Know Price And Key Features

Silent For 12,000 Years, Ethiopia’s Volcano Erupts Triggering Mayhem- India Feels The Impact, What Caused It?

Farah Khan Recalls When Manish Malhotra Stopped Talking to Her for Two Days Post ‘Fevicol Se’ Shoot

Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Ahead Of Wedding? Viral Chat Sparks Buzz

Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Erupts After 12,000 Years, Volcanic Ash Reaches India – The Science, The Route, And The Cities Affected

Delhi Public Holiday Today for Shaheedi Diwas: Complete Closure List for Schools, Banks & Offices

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Team India’s Full Schedule Announcement

Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha And Malti Chahar Finale Fate Depends On Housemates’ Decisions As Unexpected Power Shift Sparks Intense Drama

Delhi Public Holiday Today for Shaheedi Diwas: Complete Closure List for Schools, Banks & Offices

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Public Holiday Today for Shaheedi Diwas: Complete Closure List for Schools, Banks & Offices

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Public Holiday Today for Shaheedi Diwas: Complete Closure List for Schools, Banks & Offices
Delhi Public Holiday Today for Shaheedi Diwas: Complete Closure List for Schools, Banks & Offices
Delhi Public Holiday Today for Shaheedi Diwas: Complete Closure List for Schools, Banks & Offices
Delhi Public Holiday Today for Shaheedi Diwas: Complete Closure List for Schools, Banks & Offices

QUICK LINKS