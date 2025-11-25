Delhi Public Holiday Today for Shaheedi Diwas: Complete Closure List for Schools, Banks & Offices

On November 25th, Delhi Government has declared a public holiday in honor of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom anniversary which is celebrated as Shaheedi Diwas by many people. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that this day will be commemorated with respect; thus everyone can join in memorial activities on this occasion due to the public holiday.

Schools and Government Offices Closed

Today, Delhi Government-run schools will be closed.

Several private schools have also closed in celebration of this holiday.

All Delhi Government-run offices will be closed for the day.

What Businesses and Transportation Will Remain Open

Unlike schools and government offices, the all-encompassing private and public-sector banking institutions in Delhi will remain open to business today, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s local holiday schedule on the Regional Bank List.

Transportation channels like the metro, buses and taxis will function on their regular business schedule so people may travel.

Emergency and Government-operated Hospitals will be available for continued operations without delay.

Commemoration of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th Martyrdom – Red Fort

Residents are invited to attend a three-day ceremony at the Red Fort to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, held from November 23-25. All schools and offices will open again tomorrow. For those who need to use banking services, they will continue to operate as normal and you can expect to use public transportation without interruption.

This article is based on publicly available information and official announcements at the time of writing. Changes in schedules or closures may occur, and readers are advised to check with local authorities for the latest updates.