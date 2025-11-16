LIVE TV
Delhi Red Fort Blast Big Update: Suspect Hid In Nuh, Only Stepped Out At Night, Used Multiple Phones

Police have now uncovered important information about the main suspect, Dr Mohammad Umar un-Nabi, including his stay in Haryana’s Nuh district and his use of multiple mobile phones.

Delhi Blast. (Image Credit: ANI)
Delhi Blast. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 16, 2025 15:38:50 IST

Fresh details have emerged in the investigation into the deadly Red Fort blast in Delhi, which killed over 10 people and injured several others. Police have now uncovered important information about the main suspect, Dr Mohammad Umar un-Nabi, including his stay in Haryana’s Nuh district and his use of multiple mobile phones.

According to police, Umar un-Nabi lived in a rented room in Nuh until a day before the blast. He reportedly left Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad after his close associate, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie, was arrested. Investigators believe both were part of a “white-collar terror group”.

CCTV footage from days before the explosion showed Umar visiting a pollution check centre with the Hyundai i20 car that later exploded near the Red Fort. He was also seen at a mobile repair shop getting one of his phones fixed.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Umar fled to Nuh on October 30 with the help of Shobah Khan, a nursing staff member at Al-Falah University. Khan arranged for him to stay in a room rented out by his sister-in-law, Afsana. The room was rented for Rs 6,000, including Rs 4,000 security.

Afsana’s daughter told investigators that Umar stayed inside his room throughout the day and only stepped out at night to buy food from roadside stalls. She said he carried two smartphones, rarely spoke to anyone, and wore the same clothes for eleven days. On November 9, he suddenly left the house. When the family later heard about the blast on TV, they informed the police. Officers have since taken Afsana and her brother-in-law for questioning.

Delhi Police said Umar was seen carrying at least two mobile phones in Faridabad eleven days before the blast. However, a forensic inspection of the i20 car did not recover any mobile phone, and police suspect he may have thrown them away.

ALSO READ: Delhi Red Fort Blast: What Is ‘Dead Drop’? The Secret Email Technique Suspects Used To Communicate

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 3:38 PM IST
QUICK LINKS