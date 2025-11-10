LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date
LIVE TV
Home > India > Red Fort Blast: Was It A Bomb Blast Or Just An Accident? Delhi Police Gives Major Update

Red Fort Blast: Was It A Bomb Blast Or Just An Accident? Delhi Police Gives Major Update

Delhi Blast: A massive car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station killed 10 and injured 24 on Monday evening. The cause remains unclear, with no visible crater or bomb fragments. Authorities, including NIA, are investigating as multiple vehicles were destroyed.

Car blast near Red Fort Metro kills 8, injures 24; NIA probes as multiple vehicles gutted, cause under investigation. Photo: X.
Car blast near Red Fort Metro kills 8, injures 24; NIA probes as multiple vehicles gutted, cause under investigation. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 10, 2025 21:41:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Red Fort Blast: Was It A Bomb Blast Or Just An Accident? Delhi Police Gives Major Update

Red Fort, Delhi Blast: A devastating explosion tore through a car near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, killing at least ten people and injuring 24 others. Senior Delhi Police officials have said it is too early to confirm whether the blast was caused by a bomb.

“The explosion happened in a moving car on the road. There is no crater at the spot, so we cannot say if it is a bomb blast. Also, no pellet or splinter injuries have been reported so far, which are common in bomb explosions,” Hindustan Times reported, quoting a senior police officer.

Car Mangled, Forensics Team on Delhi Blast Site

The vehicle involved, an Eeco car, had two to three occupants and was completely destroyed in the blast.

“The Eeco car, which was the source of the blast, had two to three occupants and was completely mangled. Forensic teams are collecting samples,” the report added.

The explosion occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, triggering a massive fire that engulfed several vehicles.

Also Read: Delhi Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed On Tuesday? Here’s What We Know

Multiple Vehicles Damaged In Red Fort Blast

Officials reported that six cars, two e-rickshaws, and one autorickshaw were completely gutted. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the scene, and the blaze was brought under control by 7.29 pm.

Panic spread quickly across the area as thick plumes of smoke filled the air. Eyewitness videos circulated by the Chandni Chowk Traders’ Association showed charred vehicles and bodies lying on the road.

“The blast was so loud that it felt like an earthquake. Our building, nearly 800 metres away, shook,” an eyewitness said.

Investigation Underway in Delhi Blast Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has joined the probe, while Delhi Police and forensic experts are examining the remains of the car to determine the cause of the explosion. Authorities have issued a high alert across the capital in response to the incident.

The explosion comes just hours after Haryana Police, in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir counterparts, arrested Dr. Muzammil Ganaie, a Kashmiri doctor, from Faridabad. Officials recovered approximately 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate, along with arms, ammunition, and timers, from his rented residence.

Also Read: Delhi Blast Live Updates: 10 Dead, 24 Injured After Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro, High Alert Issued, PM Reviews Situation

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 9:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: delhidelhi blastDelhi Bomb BlastDelhi Newshome-hero-pos-6Red Fort blast

RELATED News

Delhi Red Fort Blast: i20 Car With Haryana Number Plate, Registered On THIS Name

Red Fort Blast Triggers High Alert Across Delhi, Traffic And Metro Services Affected

Delhi Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed On Tuesday? Here’s What We Know

Delhi Blast: Slow-Moving Car Stopped At Red Light Before Explosion – What Delhi Police Said On Red Fort Blast

Delhi Blast Near Red Fort Update: Will Schools and Offices Remain Open Tomorrow?

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Blast Near Red Fort Update: Will Schools and Offices Remain Open Tomorrow?

Delhi Bomb Blast: Essential Steps For Citizens Amid High Security

Delhi Blast: Witnesses Recount Horror Of Red Fort Car Blast That Killed At Least Eight

Delhi Explosion Near Red Fort Unlikely to Affect Bihar Election Tomorrow

Delhi Bomb Blast: Red Fort Explosion Sends Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh And Kolkata Into High Alert

Tirupati Laddu Scam: SIT Arrests Delhi Trader For Supplying Chemicals Used In Fake Ghee

Delhi On High Alert: At Least 10 Dead, Several Injured After Explosion In Car Near Red Fort

Dharmendra Latest Health Update: Hema Malini Issues Big Statement, Says He Is…

Putin’s Daughter Wants Sergei Lavrov Removed? Power Struggle Erupts Inside Kremlin Over Ukraine War

Who was Mariam Cisse? TikTok creator Brutally Killed On Livestream by Armed Extremists

Red Fort Blast: Was It A Bomb Blast Or Just An Accident? Delhi Police Gives Major Update

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Red Fort Blast: Was It A Bomb Blast Or Just An Accident? Delhi Police Gives Major Update

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Red Fort Blast: Was It A Bomb Blast Or Just An Accident? Delhi Police Gives Major Update
Red Fort Blast: Was It A Bomb Blast Or Just An Accident? Delhi Police Gives Major Update
Red Fort Blast: Was It A Bomb Blast Or Just An Accident? Delhi Police Gives Major Update
Red Fort Blast: Was It A Bomb Blast Or Just An Accident? Delhi Police Gives Major Update

QUICK LINKS