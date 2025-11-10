Red Fort Blast: Was It A Bomb Blast Or Just An Accident? Delhi Police Gives Major Update

Red Fort, Delhi Blast: A devastating explosion tore through a car near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, killing at least ten people and injuring 24 others. Senior Delhi Police officials have said it is too early to confirm whether the blast was caused by a bomb.

“The explosion happened in a moving car on the road. There is no crater at the spot, so we cannot say if it is a bomb blast. Also, no pellet or splinter injuries have been reported so far, which are common in bomb explosions,” Hindustan Times reported, quoting a senior police officer.

Car Mangled, Forensics Team on Delhi Blast Site

The vehicle involved, an Eeco car, had two to three occupants and was completely destroyed in the blast.

“The Eeco car, which was the source of the blast, had two to three occupants and was completely mangled. Forensic teams are collecting samples,” the report added.

The explosion occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, triggering a massive fire that engulfed several vehicles.

Multiple Vehicles Damaged In Red Fort Blast

Officials reported that six cars, two e-rickshaws, and one autorickshaw were completely gutted. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the scene, and the blaze was brought under control by 7.29 pm.

Panic spread quickly across the area as thick plumes of smoke filled the air. Eyewitness videos circulated by the Chandni Chowk Traders’ Association showed charred vehicles and bodies lying on the road.

“The blast was so loud that it felt like an earthquake. Our building, nearly 800 metres away, shook,” an eyewitness said.

Investigation Underway in Delhi Blast Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has joined the probe, while Delhi Police and forensic experts are examining the remains of the car to determine the cause of the explosion. Authorities have issued a high alert across the capital in response to the incident.

The explosion comes just hours after Haryana Police, in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir counterparts, arrested Dr. Muzammil Ganaie, a Kashmiri doctor, from Faridabad. Officials recovered approximately 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate, along with arms, ammunition, and timers, from his rented residence.

