Delhi Stray-Dog Removal Order: Case Now Referred To 3-Judge Bench Of SC, Hearing Postponed

The Delhi stray dog matter issue has now been referred to a 3-Judge bench of the Supreme Court. Now, 3-judge bench of the Supreme Court, Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria will hear the case tomorrow, August 14, 2025. A 2-judge bench had passed the order to remove the Delhi stray dogs on August 11.

Supreme Court has said that it is “sympathetic to the lives of stray dogs as well”. According to the apex court, these dogs should not be subjected to any mistreatment, cruelty or deplorable standards of care at any stage. The top court has directed all the concerned authorities to ensure that there is no overcrowding at the dog shelters / pounds.

It also said that all measures shall be taken promptly for avoiding such a situation. Also, according to the Supreme Court, the stray dogs who are brought to these shelters / pounds shall not be starved, and it shall be the duty of the concerned officials / authorities to ensure that they are adequately and regularly fed.

What was the order passed by the Supreme Court about the stray dogs issue?

According to the Supreme Court order on 11th August, 2025, Monday, the Delhi government and civic bodies in Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad were ordered to start the immediate removal of stray dogs from all localities within 8 weeks. The top court, stated that the stray dogs should be housed in shelters and they must not be returned to the streets. Some animal birth control centres have also reported a surge in calls of people abandoning their pet dogs, while others said the situation remains unchanged.

