Rise In Rescue Calls For Stray Dogs Reported By Animal Rescue Centers Post SC Order

Some animal birth control centres have reported an increase in calls requesting the rescue of stray dogs a day after the Supreme Court’s order on 11th August, 2025, Monday to Delhi government and civic bodies in Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad. The order stated the government and civic bodies to start the immediate removal of stray dogs from all localities within 8 weeks. The top court, stated that the stray dogs should be housed in shelters and they must not be returned to the streets. Some animal birth control centres have also reported a surge in calls of people abandoning their pet dogs, while others said the situation remains unchanged.

According to Animal Rahat Basera organization, there has been an increase in calls from 50 to 70 a day earlier to more than 300 now after the apex court’s order, as reported in the PTI.

What is the response of people towards the Supreme Court’s order on the stray dogs?

Mrs. Vadra shared a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “The moving of all the city’s stray dogs to shelters within a matter of weeks is going to result in horrendously inhumane treatment of them. Enough shelters do not even exist to take them on. As it is animals in urban surroundings are subjected to ill treatment and brutality.”

The Wayanad MP stated that surely there is a better way to manage the situation. Mrs Vadra wrote further that a humane way can be found in which these innocent animals are looked after and kept safe as well. The Wayanad MP wrote that the dogs are the most beautiful, gentle creatures, they do not deserve this kind of cruelty.

Protests against the Supreme Court order on stray dogs

Several animal rights activists had assembled at the India Gate to protest against the decision by the Supreme Court on the stray dogs.

