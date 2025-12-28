LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi To Darbhanga Covered In Dense Fog; Airlines Battle Low-Visibility Chaos, Flights Cancelled and Delayed

Dense winter fog disrupted flight operations across North India, triggering cancellations, delays and advisories. Airlines followed DGCA fog norms as passengers faced uncertainty, missed connections and prolonged waits at airports.

Delhi To Darbhanga Covered In Dense Fog (Pic Credits: AI)
Delhi To Darbhanga Covered In Dense Fog (Pic Credits: AI)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 28, 2025 07:45:55 IST

Weather Updates: The favourite troublemaker of winter returned to the scene on Sunday as heavy fog disrupted flight operations in North India. Several services of IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India had to be either cancelled or delayed, thus making early-morning travel plans a waiting game. With visibility dropping at a much faster rate than departure times, airports implemented Low Visibility Procedures and passengers kept refreshing flight-status pages. From missed connections to unanticipated lounge time, flyers experienced the chill long before their flights. The communication to travellers was very straightforward: if fog is on the runway, then patience is your most important carry-on luggage.

DGCA Declares Official Fog Window

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has designated the period from December 10, 2025, to February 10, 2025, as the official fog window for this winter.

Airlines have been directed to strictly follow CAT-IIIB low-visibility operating norms during this period.

DGCA Guidelines For Airlines During Fog Season

As part of the guidelines, airlines must:

  • Roster pilots trained for low-visibility operations

  • Deploy CAT-IIIB-compliant aircraft

  • Ensure operational readiness throughout the fog window

Cancellations Hit Key Domestic Corridors Amid Fog Disruptions

IndiGo’s decision to cancel flights had a domino effect on a good number of domestic routes, breaking connectivity between important cities across the country. PTI reported that the cancellations affected, in equal measure, flights connecting Chandigarh, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Delhi, Gaya, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur and Pune.

The extensive impact created a situation where passengers had to find alternative ways to travel, suffer missed connections and endure longer waits. Fog that continued to hinder flight movements took its toll most heavily on these busy routes, revealing the fragility of winter travel corridors during peak periods amid weather disruptions.

Early-Morning Fog Turns Take-offs Into a Waiting Game; Delhi Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory



Sunday was more than just a cold winter day for Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport,- it issued a passenger advisory at 6:00 AM because runway visibility was almost zero due to dense fog. With Low Visibility Procedures fully implemented, the airlines could not maintain their normal operating schedules, hence the travellers were advised to confirm their flight status before leaving. Delays, diversions and cancellations were expected, particularly during the morning peak hours. Passengers were re-living the same experience as before, keeping the airline app open, drinking one more cup of coffee and preparing for uncertainty. When the runway is foggy, the best travel companion is flexibility.
(With Inputs From X)
First published on: Dec 28, 2025 7:45 AM IST
