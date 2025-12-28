Delhi To Darbhanga Covered In Dense Fog; Airlines Battle Low-Visibility Chaos, Flights Cancelled and Delayed

Weather Updates: The favourite troublemaker of winter returned to the scene on Sunday as heavy fog disrupted flight operations in North India. Several services of IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India had to be either cancelled or delayed, thus making early-morning travel plans a waiting game. With visibility dropping at a much faster rate than departure times, airports implemented Low Visibility Procedures and passengers kept refreshing flight-status pages. From missed connections to unanticipated lounge time, flyers experienced the chill long before their flights. The communication to travellers was very straightforward: if fog is on the runway, then patience is your most important carry-on luggage.

DGCA Declares Official Fog Window

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has designated the period from December 10, 2025, to February 10, 2025, as the official fog window for this winter.

Airlines have been directed to strictly follow CAT-IIIB low-visibility operating norms during this period.

DGCA Guidelines For Airlines During Fog Season

As part of the guidelines, airlines must: