Weather Update Today: Delhi Slips Back To ‘Severe’ Air Quality Levels, IMD Issues Alert Over…

Again, the air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) took a drastic turn for the worse on December 28, 2025, with numerous spots reporting dangerous levels of pollution, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Noida and Ghaziabad both had an AQI value of greater than 400 (severe), while the air in Delhi was still in the ‘very poor’ category but by the end of the day had nearly crossed the ‘severe’ limit. Real time reports indicated that the AQI in Delhi went up all day long, showing the presence of extremely fine particulates accumulating in the air which could harm people’s health. The specialists say that the absence of wind, fog, and cold winter temperatures have together created a layer of pollutants close to the surface and are responsible for their inability to spread across the area.

Weather Update Today: Delhi AQI

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for moderate to dense fog and has warned that stagnant weather conditions will further deteriorate the already poor air quality in the coming days. The predictions made by the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) indicate that the air quality of Delhi NCR will remain very poor for several days with no chance of relief. Though in some areas, the neighboring city Gurugram was slightly better off, still a lot of monitoring stations reported unhealthy air for children, the elderly, and people with respiratory diseases who are usually the most affected among the population.

Weather Update Today: IMD Alert

As per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the authorities have kept the Stage 1-3 pollution control measures in place, while the stricter Stage-4 restrictions were lifted earlier this week. On the other hand, in certain regions, the police have started safety campaigns to counteract the effects of poor visibility caused by heavy fog and smoke. Because air quality indices have gone beyond the hazardous level, the inhabitants are being warned to stay indoors, wear masks, and follow safety measures particularly during the morning and evening hours when pollution is at its highest.

