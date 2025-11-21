Delhi Trade Fair 2025 Opens for Public: How to Buy Tickets, Entry Gates, Parking & More

The Delhi Trade Fair or DTTW 2025 is happening at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. Important visitor details below, including ticket prices, entry gates, parking, and more.

When and Where to Visit

T​his event in 2025 will be taking place, November 19 to November 27 from 10 am to 7:30 pm​. You can assume the last entry is allowed till 5:30 pm, plan ramping your visit accordingly as some potentially long queue could accumulate towards the last entry time. Free entry before 10 am. The nearest metro station is Supreme Court (Blue Line), so it’s very convenient to visitors​.

How to Buy Tickets

Tickets can be purchased online at the official ITPO website (indiatradefair.com)​.

You can also purchase at 55 selected metro stations. Tickets may also be purchased through the DMRC ‘Saarthi’ app.

Charges: Adults pay ₹80 on weekdays and ₹150 on weekends; kids pay ₹40 and ₹60 respectively; senior citizens and disabled are free of charge.

Entry Gates and Guidelines

Visitors, can enter Bharat Mandapam only via Gate 3, Gate 4, Gate 6 or Gate 10. Some gates may be reserved for officials/media. Please check for signage when you arrive. You must have pre-purchased tickets to enter. You must purchase the tickets before arriving at the gates.

Parking and Travel Tips

You will not find parking inside Bharat Mandapam, it is recommended to park at Bhairon Mandir Parking and then underground parking at Basement 1 and 2 off Bhairon Road. Heavy traffic is expected on roads, especially Mathura Road and Ring Road. It is preferred to take the metro.

Theme and Special Features

2025 is the “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” theme for the year emphasizing national unity and cultural diversity. The state theme this year is Jharkhand.

This document should provide you with a seamless and safe Fair experience whether you have come to shop, exhibition, or cultural programs.