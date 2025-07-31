Home > India > Delhi Weather Alert | Cloudy Skies, Thunder, Lightning, And Waterlogged Roads: IMD Warns Of More Heavy Rain Till August 3

Delhi Weather Alert | Cloudy Skies, Thunder, Lightning, And Waterlogged Roads: IMD Warns Of More Heavy Rain Till August 3

Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall, causing waterlogging and traffic chaos. IMD has forecast more showers till August 3 due to monsoon trough shifting north. Rainfall was recorded across multiple regions including Safdarjung, Palam, and Lodhi Road. UP also faces similar alerts with possible lightning. The capital’s weather remains cloudy, offering temporary relief from humidity.

IMD issues alert for rain till August 3
IMD issues alert for rain till August 3

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 31, 2025 02:14:07 IST

Delhi and the surrounding NCR region experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, bringing both relief from humidity and challenges for commuters. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued rainfall till August 3, with cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and lightning likely due to the monsoon trough shifting northwards.

Throughout the day, intermittent showers hit various parts of the capital. Delhi’s Safdarjung weather station recorded 15 mm of rain between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. Other weather stations showed varied rainfall: Palam registered 28.3 mm, Lodhi Road 7.7 mm, Aya Nagar 1.6 mm, and Delhi Airport saw 28 mm. In addition, Delhi Agricultural University recorded 12.5 mm, and New Delhi 15 mm.

With the rains came a noticeable drop in temperature. The maximum temperature was logged at 32.7°C, and the minimum at 25.8°C. The overall daily high was 31°C, while the low dipped to 24°C.

However, the rainfall also caused severe waterlogging and traffic jams across key areas. Commuters faced delays and disruptions, while some flights were reportedly delayed due to the weather conditions. Roads in many parts of Delhi turned into temporary ponds, making travel difficult for residents.

The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for July 30 and 31, particularly for areas like Anand Vihar, Pitampura, Laxmi Nagar, Rohini, North Delhi, and southern localities. While these showers have brought relief from the high humidity, they have also caused urban flooding and traffic congestion.

In Uttar Pradesh, the situation is similar. A torrential rain alert has been issued in Jhansi, Lalitpur, Agra, Mahoba, Hamirpur, and Jalaun, while moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Bareilly, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Unnao, and other districts. The IMD has also warned of lightning in isolated areas of UP.

So far, Delhi has received 337.2 mm of rainfall since June 1, with 13 rainy days recorded in July alone.

Residents are advised to stay alert and check weather updates regularly to avoid inconvenience during the ongoing monsoon spell.

ALSO READ: Delhi Breaks 10-Year Record With Cleanest July Air, Despite Heavy Rains

RELATED News

TTD Announces Same-Day Darshan For SRIVANI Offline Tickets In Tirumala From August 1
Bengaluru Crypto Firm Loses ₹385 Crore In Massive Hack, Insider Suspected
Delhi Breaks 10-Year Record With Cleanest July Air, Despite Heavy Rains
Drone Panic In Uttar Pradesh Turns Out To Be Pigeons With LED Lights; Two Arrested
India Sees Minor Rise in Train Delays in 2025, RailYatri Cites Kumbh Mela Rush

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Weather Alert | Cloudy Skies, Thunder, Lightning, And Waterlogged Roads: IMD Warns Of More Heavy Rain Till August 3
Jess Glynne Condemns White House for Using Her Song in Deportation Video
At UN Peace Summit, Arab States Demand Hamas Disarm and Cede Power in Gaza
Donald Trump Reportedly Considering Presidential Pardon for Grammy-Winning Rap Mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs
Trump Slaps 50% Tariffs on Brazil and Copper Imports in Major Trade War Escalation
Kamala Harris Rules Out 2026 California Governor Race, Keeps Door Open for 2028 Bid
West Bank Violence: Illegal Israeli Settlers Cut Water and Electricity as Palestinians Face Eviction
Viktor Gyokeres To Make Debut In Derby Friendly?
From Priyanka Chopra to George Clooney: Famous Couples Proving Age Doesn’t Matter
Trump Team Freezes $108M in Duke University Research Funding Amid Racial Bias Inquiry
Delhi Weather Alert | Cloudy Skies, Thunder, Lightning, And Waterlogged Roads: IMD Warns Of More Heavy Rain Till August 3

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Weather Alert | Cloudy Skies, Thunder, Lightning, And Waterlogged Roads: IMD Warns Of More Heavy Rain Till August 3

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Weather Alert | Cloudy Skies, Thunder, Lightning, And Waterlogged Roads: IMD Warns Of More Heavy Rain Till August 3
Delhi Weather Alert | Cloudy Skies, Thunder, Lightning, And Waterlogged Roads: IMD Warns Of More Heavy Rain Till August 3
Delhi Weather Alert | Cloudy Skies, Thunder, Lightning, And Waterlogged Roads: IMD Warns Of More Heavy Rain Till August 3
Delhi Weather Alert | Cloudy Skies, Thunder, Lightning, And Waterlogged Roads: IMD Warns Of More Heavy Rain Till August 3

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?