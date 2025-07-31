Delhi Weather Alert | Cloudy Skies, Thunder, Lightning, And Waterlogged Roads: IMD Warns Of More Heavy Rain Till August 3

Delhi and the surrounding NCR region experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, bringing both relief from humidity and challenges for commuters. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued rainfall till August 3, with cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and lightning likely due to the monsoon trough shifting northwards.

Throughout the day, intermittent showers hit various parts of the capital. Delhi’s Safdarjung weather station recorded 15 mm of rain between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. Other weather stations showed varied rainfall: Palam registered 28.3 mm, Lodhi Road 7.7 mm, Aya Nagar 1.6 mm, and Delhi Airport saw 28 mm. In addition, Delhi Agricultural University recorded 12.5 mm, and New Delhi 15 mm.

With the rains came a noticeable drop in temperature. The maximum temperature was logged at 32.7°C, and the minimum at 25.8°C. The overall daily high was 31°C, while the low dipped to 24°C.

However, the rainfall also caused severe waterlogging and traffic jams across key areas. Commuters faced delays and disruptions, while some flights were reportedly delayed due to the weather conditions. Roads in many parts of Delhi turned into temporary ponds, making travel difficult for residents.

The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for July 30 and 31, particularly for areas like Anand Vihar, Pitampura, Laxmi Nagar, Rohini, North Delhi, and southern localities. While these showers have brought relief from the high humidity, they have also caused urban flooding and traffic congestion.

In Uttar Pradesh, the situation is similar. A torrential rain alert has been issued in Jhansi, Lalitpur, Agra, Mahoba, Hamirpur, and Jalaun, while moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Bareilly, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Unnao, and other districts. The IMD has also warned of lightning in isolated areas of UP.

So far, Delhi has received 337.2 mm of rainfall since June 1, with 13 rainy days recorded in July alone.

Residents are advised to stay alert and check weather updates regularly to avoid inconvenience during the ongoing monsoon spell.

