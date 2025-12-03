LIVE TV
Delhi's Ramjas College And Deshbandhu College Get Bomb Threat Emails; Police On Site

Delhi’s Ramjas College And Deshbandhu College Get Bomb Threat Emails; Police On Site

Delhi University Bomb Threat: Two Delhi University colleges received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning, Delhi Police said. Ramjas College in North Campus and Desh Bandhu College in Kalkaji were both alerted, prompting an immediate response from the bomb squad and police teams.

Delhi's Ramjas College And Deshbandhu College Get Bomb Threat Emails; Police On Site (Photo: Canva modified)
Delhi's Ramjas College And Deshbandhu College Get Bomb Threat Emails; Police On Site (Photo: Canva modified)

Last updated: December 3, 2025 12:08:05 IST

Delhi’s Ramjas College And Deshbandhu College Get Bomb Threat Emails; Police On Site

Delhi University Bomb Threat: Two Delhi University colleges received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning, Delhi Police said. Ramjas College in North Campus and Desh Bandhu College in Kalkaji were both alerted, prompting an immediate response from the bomb squad and police teams. 



According to the officials, both institutions alerted authorities immediately after receiving the emails. Bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and teams from local police stations were rushed to the campuses and began detailed inspections. Students and staff were moved to safer areas as a precaution, and entry to the colleges was temporarily restricted.

Police said the threat email claimed, ‘With the collusion of Pak ISI cells who were provided safe haven in Coimbatore, this operation to blast two colleges in Delhi was planned for today. Please evacuate all students and staff by noon to be safe. I was part of the planning phase, but I want to become an informer and get witness protection.’

Officials noted that the incident appears similar to several recent hoax alerts reported across the Capital. “So far, nothing suspicious has been found,” a Delhi Police officer told the media.”

Further details are awaited.

Delhi’s Ramjas College And Deshbandhu College Get Bomb Threat Emails; Police On Site

