LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Youtuber Sameer MD Granted Anticipatory Bail By A Local Court

Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Youtuber Sameer MD Granted Anticipatory Bail By A Local Court

Youtuber Sameer MD, who is facing criminal charges over content related to the Dharmasthala mass burial case, has been granted anticipatory bail by a Mangaluru court on August 21, 2025, Thursday, as per PTI.

Youtuber Sameer MD (Photo Credit- (Instagram) isameermd)
Youtuber Sameer MD (Photo Credit- (Instagram) isameermd)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 21, 2025 23:54:25 IST

Youtuber Sameer MD, who is facing criminal charges over content related to the alleged Dharmasthala mass burial case, has been granted anticipatory bail by a Mangaluru court on August 21, 2025, Thursday. A case was registered against him at the Dharmasthala police station. This was registered under the Sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 240 (giving false information) and 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to the police, the charges were linked to a video uploaded by Sameer, in which he made allegations connected to the controversial case, as reported in the PTI. 

What is the Dharmasthala mass burial case?

The Dharmasthala mass burial case has been receiving intense scrutiny from all quarters for a long time now. A former sanitation worker had alleged that he was forced to cremate the bodies of several women and minors between 1998 and 2014. The former sanitation worker has claimed that many of these bodies showed clear signs of sexual assault. According to an India Today report, the sanitation worker also filed a complaint on July 3 and sought anonymity citing threats to his life. The man also said that he has witnessed some of the killings and was forced to bury or burn the bodies under the death threat. 

Which IPS officer resigned from the Special Investigation Team probing the Dharmasthala mass burial case?

Apart from the disclosures made by the sanitation worker, the resignation of an IPS officer Soumyalatha, also dominated the news headlines. IPS officer Soumyalatha, who was part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the alleged mass burials and sexual assaults in Karnataka’s Dharmasthala, had resigned from the team. The Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had confirmed this development. As per an ANI report, the home minister had a conversation with the reporters on July 24 and said that he was not officially informed about it. However, unofficially, the home minister said that he has have come to know that she has written a letter about stepping down from the team.

Also read: Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: 2003 Medical Student Missing Case Transferred To SIT

Tags: Youtuber Sameer MDYoutuber Sameer MD bailYoutuber Sameer MD news

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Youtuber Sameer MD Granted Anticipatory Bail By A Local Court

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Youtuber Sameer MD Granted Anticipatory Bail By A Local Court

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Youtuber Sameer MD Granted Anticipatory Bail By A Local Court
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Youtuber Sameer MD Granted Anticipatory Bail By A Local Court
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Youtuber Sameer MD Granted Anticipatory Bail By A Local Court
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Youtuber Sameer MD Granted Anticipatory Bail By A Local Court

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?