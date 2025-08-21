Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Youtuber Sameer MD Granted Anticipatory Bail By A Local Court

Youtuber Sameer MD, who is facing criminal charges over content related to the alleged Dharmasthala mass burial case, has been granted anticipatory bail by a Mangaluru court on August 21, 2025, Thursday. A case was registered against him at the Dharmasthala police station. This was registered under the Sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 240 (giving false information) and 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to the police, the charges were linked to a video uploaded by Sameer, in which he made allegations connected to the controversial case, as reported in the PTI.

What is the Dharmasthala mass burial case?

The Dharmasthala mass burial case has been receiving intense scrutiny from all quarters for a long time now. A former sanitation worker had alleged that he was forced to cremate the bodies of several women and minors between 1998 and 2014. The former sanitation worker has claimed that many of these bodies showed clear signs of sexual assault. According to an India Today report, the sanitation worker also filed a complaint on July 3 and sought anonymity citing threats to his life. The man also said that he has witnessed some of the killings and was forced to bury or burn the bodies under the death threat.

Which IPS officer resigned from the Special Investigation Team probing the Dharmasthala mass burial case?

Apart from the disclosures made by the sanitation worker, the resignation of an IPS officer Soumyalatha, also dominated the news headlines. IPS officer Soumyalatha, who was part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the alleged mass burials and sexual assaults in Karnataka’s Dharmasthala, had resigned from the team. The Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had confirmed this development. As per an ANI report, the home minister had a conversation with the reporters on July 24 and said that he was not officially informed about it. However, unofficially, the home minister said that he has have come to know that she has written a letter about stepping down from the team.

