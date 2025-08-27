Dhruva Space ConfirmsSuccessful Deployment Of LEAP-1 Satellite Into Orbit

Dhruva Space Successfully Deploys LEAP-1 Satellite

Dhruva Space has successfully deployed its LEAP-1 (Launching Expeditions for Aspiring Payloads-1) satellite into orbit, as per a social media post from the startup’s official social media handles.

🛰️ LEAP-1 DEPLOYMENT SUCCESSFUL. A packed movie theatre of our team members resonates with excitement, relief, and gratitude. pic.twitter.com/4Ty6qCaeIh — Dhruva Space (@DhruvaSpace) August 26, 2025

Launched Aboard SpaceX Falcon 9

The LEAP-1 satellite was deployed roughly 1 hour and 9 minutes after the lift-off of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the company’s journey as a competitive provider of full-stack space solutions. Adding to this technical milestone, Dhruva Space has also undertaken the satellite’s integration with the launch vehicle—an achievement that positions it among the first private Indian companies to execute this critical step in-house.

Advanced Capabilities and Payloads Onboard

LEAP-1 carried advanced payloads developed by Akula Tech and Esper Satellites, comprising an Artificial Intelligence module for edge-compute capabilities in space and a hyperspectral imaging instrument for high-resolution Earth observation. The LEAP-1 platform also incorporates a system that generates random numbers using a Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) algorithm, used to establish a secure communication link for encrypting satellite telemetry data.

P-30 Microsat Designed for Flexibility

The P-30 microsat is designed to serve the growing demand for hosted payload and dedicated satellite missions by offering scalable payload accommodation, robust power systems, and advanced on-board data handling capabilities. The bus and critical subsystems were space-qualified in January 2024 aboard ISRO’s PSLV-C58 POEM-3.

End-to-End Space Solutions for Global Clients

Through LEAP-1, Dhruva Space will once again demonstrate its ability to deliver end-to-end satellite infrastructure—including design, manufacturing, mission integration, and operations—thereby enabling customers to deploy their payloads in space without navigating the complexities of full spacecraft development. In fact, more LEAP missions are in the pipeline with customers such as Sodern ArianeGroup (France) and Manastu Space (India).

Dhruva Space: India’s Full Stack Space Tech Pioneer

Dhruva Space is a Hyderabad-based space tech start-up that focuses on end-to-end satellite solutions for its commercial, government, and academic customers. Dhruva Space is a full stack provider with services that span satellite platforms, mission planning, launch services, and ground station infrastructure. These may be offered as a complete package or as independent solutions, depending on the client’s needs. Innovative in its approach, the company assists customers throughout the process from concept to deployment, enabling quicker and more efficient access to space. Dhruva Space is an important force in boosting India’s privately owned space sector.

Also Read: SpaceX’s Starship Finally Launches For Test Flight After Years Of Setbacks