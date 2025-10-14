Diwali 2025 School Holidays in UP: Schools to Remain Shut in THESE Days Due to Festival, Check Dates and Important Details Here

Diwali is an important festival in India that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. It has social and religious significance, especially in Uttar Pradesh (UP). In advance of Diwali, schools often declare holiday breaks for students and their staff members to engage in the festivities about to occur.

Diwali Holidays in 2025

Schools will be closed from October 20 – 23, 2025 for Diwali, to allow all students to participate and observe Diwali related traditions and festivities. The holidays are as follows:

October 20, 2025 (Monday): Diwali (Deepavali)

October 21, 2025 (Tuesday): Second Day of Diwali

October 22, 2025 (Wednesday): Govardhan Puja

October 23, 2025 (Thursday): Bhai Dooj

Public and private schools will generally encourage students to enjoy Diwali even while not in academic activities, for both religious and social reasons.

The Significance of the Holidays

Diwali is a multi-day celebration, and therefore, having holidays for Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj allows students to fully experience the culture, rituals, traditions, and family relationships involved in the holiday. In addition to the holidays, student engage in school based cultural programming prior to the breaks as a way to actively “participate” and be introduced to some customs of the sub-continent of India through experience and fun.

Look for Holidays Characteristic to Your School

The government sets a general outline for holidays, but of course a school could have a slightly different schedule since it has its own policy. Private schools or other districts in UP could also consider similar days of holidays, so it’s best to check with your child’s school for exact start and end dates. Some schools may even choose to have Dhanteras-October 18-as a day of school holiday even though it is not an official public holiday.

What’s Great About the School Holidays

School holidays surrounding Diwali provide time for student rest and renewal, and family bonding. Families often take short trips or plan special holiday celebrations during Diwali. The holidays provide an excellent time for students to return and become ready for the next round of academic work at school.

With Diwali 2025 school holiday dates from October 20-23 in the state of Uttar Pradesh, all major festival days and more are included. This will provide for a restful joyous holiday.

Disclaimer: Holiday dates are based on official announcements as of 2025 and may vary locally.