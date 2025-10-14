LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia
LIVE TV
Home > India > Diwali 2025 School Holidays in UP: Schools to Remain Shut in THESE Days Due to Festival, Check Dates and Important Details Here

Diwali 2025 School Holidays in UP: Schools to Remain Shut in THESE Days Due to Festival, Check Dates and Important Details Here

Diwali 2025 in Uttar Pradesh brings festive cheer along with school holidays for students. Schools across UP will remain closed on specific days to allow students and staff to celebrate the festival with family. Parents and students are advised to check the official school calendar for exact dates. The holiday period helps families plan festivities, pujas, and travel, ensuring a joyful and organized celebration of Diwali across the state.

Diwali 2025 School Holidays in UP: Schools to Remain Shut in THESE Days Due to Festival, Check Dates and Important Details Here

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 14, 2025 13:06:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Diwali 2025 School Holidays in UP: Schools to Remain Shut in THESE Days Due to Festival, Check Dates and Important Details Here

Diwali is an important festival in India that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. It has social and religious significance, especially in Uttar Pradesh (UP). In advance of Diwali, schools often declare holiday breaks for students and their staff members to engage in the festivities about to occur. 

Diwali Holidays in 2025

Schools will be closed from October 20 – 23, 2025 for Diwali, to allow all students to participate and observe Diwali related traditions and festivities. The holidays are as follows:

  • October 20, 2025 (Monday): Diwali (Deepavali)
  • October 21, 2025 (Tuesday): Second Day of Diwali
  • October 22, 2025 (Wednesday): Govardhan Puja
  • October 23, 2025 (Thursday): Bhai Dooj

Public and private schools will generally encourage students to enjoy Diwali even while not in academic activities, for both religious and social reasons.

The Significance of the Holidays

Diwali is a multi-day celebration, and therefore, having holidays for Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj allows students to fully experience the culture, rituals, traditions, and family relationships involved in the holiday. In addition to the holidays, student engage in school based cultural programming prior to the breaks as a way to actively “participate” and be introduced to some customs of the sub-continent of India through experience and fun.

Look for Holidays Characteristic to Your School

The government sets a general outline for holidays, but of course a school could have a slightly different schedule since it has its own policy. Private schools or other districts in UP could also consider similar days of holidays, so it’s best to check with your child’s school for exact start and end dates. Some schools may even choose to have Dhanteras-October 18-as a day of school holiday even though it is not an official public holiday.

What’s Great About the School Holidays

School holidays surrounding Diwali provide time for student rest and renewal, and family bonding. Families often take short trips or plan special holiday celebrations during Diwali. The holidays provide an excellent time for students to return and become ready for the next round of academic work at school.

With Diwali 2025 school holiday dates from October 20-23 in the state of Uttar Pradesh, all major festival days and more are included. This will provide for a restful joyous holiday.

Disclaimer: Holiday dates are based on official announcements as of 2025 and may vary locally.

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 1:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Diwali 2025 celebration UPDiwali 2025 student holidays UPDiwali 2025 UP school holidaysDiwali school schedule UPDiwali vacation 2025 UPschool holiday calendar UP 2025school holidays Uttar PradeshUP Diwali 2025 datesUP festive school break 2025UP schools closed for DiwaliUttar Pradesh school closure Diwali 2025

RELATED News

Who Is Divya Gautam? Sushant Singh Rajput’s Cousin Turns Heads As She Joins The Bihar Poll Battle

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 14-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Diwali 2025: Check School Holiday Dates in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat & More

Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Muslim Man From Prayagraj Prays In Madina For Spiritual Guru’s Recovery, Video Goes Viral

Mild Chill Continues In Delhi, IMD Predicts Clear Skies And Gradual Rise In Temperature

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-T3 Entertainment To Cancel 4.8 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares

Diwali 2025 School Holidays in Delhi NCR: Schools to Remain Shut on These Festival Days

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancee Georgina Rodriguez Sparks Pregnancy Speculation With Instagram Recent Photo

Shocking Moment: Woman Slaps Man Repeatedly During India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Leaving Crowd Stunned!

First 200 MW from UAE's Stargate AI campus to come online next year

China is making it harder to get rare earth magnet export licenses, sources say

WBP SI Answer Key 2025: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet PDF

Adani And Google Partner To Build India’s Largest Data Centre Campus In Visakhapatnam

Diwali 2025: Karnataka Schools Will Be Closed on These Festival Days, Check Dates

Dodgers barely preserve Blake Snell's win in NLCS opener

Diwali 2025 School Holidays in UP: Schools to Remain Shut in THESE Days Due to Festival, Check Dates and Important Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Diwali 2025 School Holidays in UP: Schools to Remain Shut in THESE Days Due to Festival, Check Dates and Important Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Diwali 2025 School Holidays in UP: Schools to Remain Shut in THESE Days Due to Festival, Check Dates and Important Details Here
Diwali 2025 School Holidays in UP: Schools to Remain Shut in THESE Days Due to Festival, Check Dates and Important Details Here
Diwali 2025 School Holidays in UP: Schools to Remain Shut in THESE Days Due to Festival, Check Dates and Important Details Here
Diwali 2025 School Holidays in UP: Schools to Remain Shut in THESE Days Due to Festival, Check Dates and Important Details Here
QUICK LINKS