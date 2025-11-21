Donald Trump Jr Pays Respect to Ganesh Idol in Jamnagar as Anant & Radhika Ambani Join Him for Ganpati Puja

Donald Trump Jr. has recently made the news in Gujarat after a photo of him bowing before a Ganesh idol during a temple visit in Jamnagar appeared online. His gesture has been widely discussed on social media as he was there with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and his family.

A Spiritual Visit with the Ambani Family

On his trip to Jamnagar, Trump Jr was with Anant Ambani and Merchant, who were serving as hosts to him and his family. Together they participated in a Ganpati Puja, and Trump Jr. joined in the participate fully with folded hands. They took part in the puja peacefully, showing off both spiritual warmth and cross-cultural bonding.

Respectful Gesture Goes Viral

Photos and videos of him bowing before the idol and partaking in the puja became instantly viral. Many were encouraging him to embrace Indian traditions sincerely. Some were surprised at what they saw.







Local Praise

Local devotees and temple authorities enjoyed it, noting their happiness with an international figure engaged in an Indian ritual, after watching closely from the side. They believed Trump Jr conducted himself very respectfully, listened to the priests and paid attention to the details of the ceremony.

A Cross Cultural Experience

The temple ceremony, the presence of the Ambani family and the engagement of a significant American political figure highlights a new dynamic of cross-cultural experience within the context of the Ambani family’s continuing role in hosting international guests and the growing global reach of India’s cultural traditions.

Netizens React

Social media users had mixed reactions to the experience, although most were positive, praising the moment as a beautiful example of cultural coexistence and respect.

ALSO READ: Delhi Trade Fair 2025 Opens for Public: How to Buy Tickets, Entry Gates, Parking & More