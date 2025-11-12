LIVE TV
Dr Shaheen Saeed's Ex-Husband Breaks Silence, Expresses Shock Over Her Jaish-e-Mohammed Links In Delhi Blast Case, Reveals Why They Divorced

After the arrest of Lucknow-based Dr Shaheen Saeed for allegedly aiding Pakistan’s Jaish-e-Mohammed, her ex-husband, Dr Hayat Zafar, has expressed shock, saying he never suspected any extremist links. Zafar revealed their divorce was amicable and unrelated to ideology, adding she wanted to move abroad. Delhi Police allege Shaheen was setting up JeM’s women’s wing in India and was linked to an explosives haul in Faridabad.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 12, 2025 15:23:20 IST

In the wake of the arrest of Lucknow-based Dr Shaheen Saeed, accused of aiding Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), her ex-husband Dr Hayat Zafar has spoken publicly, expressing shock and disbelief over the allegations against her.

“We were married and were living peacefully. We had two children. There was no problem of any kind… I had no information that she had a connection with terrorists,” Dr Zafar told reporters, describing his former wife as someone he never suspected of extremist involvement.

Dr Shaheen Saeed’s Ex-Husband Reveals The Reason They Got Divorces

Dr Zafar, who was married to Shaheen for nine years, said their separation was amicable and unrelated to any ideological differences.

“We got divorced because she wanted to go abroad. I told her that it is fine here because we have all our relatives here,” he said, recalling their discussions before parting ways.

He emphasised that their marriage had been stable and ordinary, marked by domestic normalcy and no signs of radical behaviour.

“There was no problem of any kind,” he reiterated, suggesting that her alleged ties to terrorism came as a complete surprise.

Shaheen Saeed Was Setting Up JeM’s Women’s Wing in India: Delhi Police

According to Delhi Police sources, Dr Shaheen Saeed was arrested after a major explosives haul in Faridabad, near Delhi. Investigators allege she was assigned by Jaish-e-Mohammed to establish the India branch of its women’s wing, Jamaat-ul-Mominaat, which operates under the leadership of Sadia Azhar, sister of JeM founder Masood Azhar, in Pakistan.

Sadia’s husband, Yusuf Azhar, one of the masterminds behind the 1999 Kandahar hijacking, was reportedly killed during Operation Sindoor on May 7 this year.

Also Read: Delhi Blast: Canada’s PM Mark Carney And Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali Express Grief, Extend Condolences To India

Officials said Shaheen was a resident of Lal Bagh, Lucknow, and was arrested after police uncovered a JeM module in Faridabad, recovering an assault rifle from her car, a Maruti Suzuki Swift registered in Faridabad (HR 51).

Links With Al-Falah University and Kashmiri Doctor

Investigators said Shaheen Saeed was associated with Al-Falah University in Dhauj, around 45 km from Delhi, and maintained close links with Dr Muzammil Ganaie, alias Musaib, a doctor from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

Ganaie was arrested after police recovered 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable materials from two rented rooms in Faridabad. He had been declared wanted by Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with posters supporting JeM in Srinagar.

Following his interrogation, police discovered ammonium nitrate, 20 timers, and other suspected bomb-making materials.

Also Read: What Is Ammonium-Nitrate Fuel-Oil Used In High-Density Blast That Rocked Delhi’s Red Fort Area

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 3:23 PM IST
QUICK LINKS