Delhi Blast: Canada's PM Mark Carney And Guyana's President Irfaan Ali Express Grief, Extend Condolences To India

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali have expressed sorrow over the car explosion that occurred in Delhi on Monday evening.

Delhi Blast: Canada’s PM Mark Carney And Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali Express Grief, Extend Condolences To India

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: November 12, 2025 05:12:41 IST

Delhi Blast: Canada’s PM Mark Carney And Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali Express Grief, Extend Condolences To India

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali have expressed sorrow over the car explosion that occurred in Delhi on Monday evening.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Mark Carney stated, “I was shocked to learn about the tragic car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi last evening. My heartfelt condolences go to the families of those who lost their lives in this terrible incident, and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Canada stands with the people of Delhi and India during this time of grief.”

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali also conveyed his condolences, writing, “On behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, I express solidarity with the Government and people of India after the horrific blast in New Delhi. We stand with Prime Minister @narendramodi and all those affected.”

They join several world leaders in extending condolences. Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae expressed deep sorrow and offered prayers for the victims and their families, saying, “I am deeply saddened to learn that many precious lives were lost in the explosion in Delhi. On behalf of the Government and people of Japan, I extend my heartfelt condolences and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also expressed his condolences, stating, “I extend my and Israel’s deepest sympathies to the people of India, especially to the families of those killed in the blast in central Delhi. Wishing a swift recovery to the injured. Israel stands with India in its fight against terrorism.”

The explosion took place around 7 pm near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort, involving a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car that detonated, damaging nearby vehicles, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He confirmed that all angles are being examined as multiple agencies probe the cause and motive behind the blast.

Delhi Police have registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotwali Police Station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, expressed deep grief over the incident, saying it has “deeply saddened everyone” and assured that those responsible will be brought to justice.

(With Agency Inputs) 

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 5:11 AM IST
Delhi Blast: Canada’s PM Mark Carney And Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali Express Grief, Extend Condolences To India

QUICK LINKS