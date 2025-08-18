DRG Jawan Killed, 3 Injured In IED Blast Planted By Maoists In Chhattisgarh

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was killed and three others were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast during an anti-Naxal operation on Monday morning, August 18, 2025, in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. As per reports, the blast took place in the Indravati National Park area, where several encounters have occurred in the last two years.

The jawan has been identified as Dinesh Nag, who stepped on the IED. Officials said that the other three jawans who suffered injuries are out of danger.

Police said that detailed information will be provided after the completion of the operation.

Government Vowed To End Nasalism By March Next Year

The gunfight between the security personnel and Naxalites has intensified in the forest areas of Chhattisgarh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed to end Naxalism by March 31st next year. During a meeting, the home minister appealed to all youths who have strayed onto the path of Naxalism to lay down their arms and take advantage of the Chhattisgarh government’s surrender policy.

Earlier on August 14, the security forces neutralised two Naxal cadres in Chhattisgarh’s Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district. Vijay Reddy, a member of the Dandkaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), was also killed in a joint operation.

Significant Decline In Left-Wing Extremists’ Violence In 2024

Union Minister of State (MoS) Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply about the decline in violence perpetrated by ‘left wing extremists’, saying that violence incidents and resultant deaths of civilians and security forces, have come down from high of 2010 by 81 per cent and 85 per cent, respectively, in 2024.

