Chhattisgarh: Four Naxals Carrying Rs 17 Lakh Bounty Killed in Bijapur, 290 Neutralised Last Year Itself

Security forces personnel recovered four bodies of Naxals during a joint operation in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, a senior police official said on Sunday. Search and counter-insurgency operations are underway in the region. The Naxals killed in the encounter were carrying a bounty of Rs 17 lakh, police said.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 27, 2025 20:26:43 IST

Security forces personnel recovered four bodies of Naxals during a joint operation in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, a senior police official said on Sunday. Search and counter-insurgency operations are underway in the region.

The Naxals killed in the encounter were carrying a bounty of Rs 17 lakh, police said.

The Operation Was Conducted On July 26, Four Killed So Far

“A joint operation was conducted in the area on July 26 against the Naxals, “Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) P Sundarraj said, adding that bodies of four uniformed Naxals were recovered by the forces.

Earlier this month, on July 18, six Naxal bodies were recovered after an exchange of fire in Abujhmad region in the Narayanpur district.

“A huge quantity of weapons, including AK-47 rifles and SLR rifles, have been recovered so far from the spot. The search operation is underway,” the IG said.

On July 5, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had said that the state was committed to ending Naxal violence. He assured that all affected areas would be provided with basic infrastructure like roads and electricity.

According to an official statement from the Government of India, 290 Naxals have been neutralised in 2024 alone. Additionally, 1,090 Naxals have been arrested and 881 have surrendered so far this year.

Multiple Security Units Are Involved In Anti-Naxal Operations: P Sundarraj

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) P Sundarraj said that multiple security units are involved in anti-Naxal operations across the state.

These operations include the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Bastar Fighters, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and others.

