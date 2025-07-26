Home > India > Three JJMP Extremists Eliminated in Jharkhand’s Gumla

The Gumla Police and Jharkhand Jaguar forces eliminated three extremists affiliated with the banned outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) during a joint operation in the Gumla district of Jharkhand. The operation was launched on Saturday based on the intelligence input, leading to a fierce encounter with the extremists.

Representative image (Credit -X)
Representative image (Credit -X)

The Gumla Police and Jharkhand Jaguar forces eliminated three extremists affiliated with the banned outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) during a joint operation in the Gumla district of Jharkhand, officials said.

The operation was launched on Saturday based on the intelligence input, leading to a fierce encounter with the extremists, they said.

IG Operation, Michael Raj S, said that the identification of three extremists is underway. “A search operation is being carried out in the area to apprehend other extremists, and an AK-47 and two INSAS rifles were recovered from the encounter site, “he added.

Earlier, Jharkhand Special Task Force and CRPF 60 battalion recovered 14 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) of 2 kg each along with local hand grenades, ammonium nitrate powder, and other explosive material in the jungles of Chaibasa, police said on July 22.

Chaibasa Police said, “In a joint search operation of Jharkhand Police against Naxal activities, Jharkhand Special Task Force and CRPF 60 battalion recovered 14 IEDs of 2 kg each along with local hand grenades, ammonium nitrate powder and other explosive material in the jungles under Chaibasa police station limits on July 20. The explosive was destroyed on the spot through a controlled blast, as per SOP.”

Earlier SP Bokaro, Harvinder Singh on July 16, reported that a joint team was formed to verify information about a group of CPI Maoists, led by Sahdev Soren (alias Anuj, alias Pravesh Soren), a Central Committee Member, and Chanchal (alias Raghunath, alias Kanha), in the anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district.

“Today in the morning, the same team carried out the operation, and seeing the team approaching, the Maoists attacked them. In self-defence, the police also retaliated by firing. After the situation was controlled and a search was conducted, two bodies were recovered,” he said.

“In the search and raid that was conducted, we recovered some basic stuff like their tent, and we have also recovered one AK-47 with some magazines. The search operation is still going on,” he further said. 

ALSO READ: Two Suspected Injured In Encounter With Bihar Police Over Chandan Mishra Murder Case

