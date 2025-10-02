Dussehra 2025: Essential Do’s And Don’ts For Vijayadashami

After the nine days of Navratri, Vijayadashami that is Dussehra 2025 is considered spiritually significant when devotees pay tribute to the moral lessons from Rama’s epic and also from Ravana. It is a day considered auspicious and devotees are generally encouraged to pay attention to some do’s and don’ts to purify experience while observing restraint and devotion.

Don’ts For Vijayadashami, Dussehra 2025

One of the recommended prescriptions is to refrain from negative speech, that is to say, avoid speaking ill of others and gossiping because the day is too sacred for speaking of or honoring negativity. In the similar spirit; devotees are being encouraged to avoid other ‘Tamasik’ foods such as meat, eggs, garlic, and onion, and to abstain from alcohol consumption to maintain inner purity.

Essential Do’s For Vijayadashami, Dussehra 2025

Rather, devotees are being encouraged to pray, perform puja, pray to Lord Rama, and light hawan that is fire ritual in reverence to receive blessings from a divine source. While acts of charity, donations and offerings, such as food, clothes, or anything helpful to the needy are viewed as ‘good works’ and appropriate on this day. Truthfulness is another relative concept; devotee’s should pledge not to speak falsely or dishonesty. In terms of spiritually uplifting, it is suggested that achieving spiritual uplift by chanting mantras, totally reciting the Ramacharitmanas, or by reading or reciting Sundarkand, as both the Ramacharitmanas and Sundarkand are noted as replacement for homework aimed to dispel obstacles and negativity energy. By following these do’s and don’ts, believers hope to connect to the greater meaning of the festival, the victory of good over evil, the victory of virtue over vice and the building of one’s character.

