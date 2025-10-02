LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > India > Happy Dussehra 2025: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Instagram Captions, And Top Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Dussehra 2025: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Instagram Captions, And Top Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones

One of the most popular ways to share the festive spirit today is by sending Dussehra wishes, greetings, and messages to friends, family, and colleagues.

Representational image (Freepik)
Representational image (Freepik)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 2, 2025 11:34:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Happy Dussehra 2025: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Instagram Captions, And Top Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones

Dussehra 2025 falls on October 2, marking the end of Navratri and celebrating the triumph of good over evil. The festival is not just about fireworks, fairs, and rituals, but also about spreading happiness, positivity, and hope. One of the most popular ways to share the festive spirit today is by sending Dussehra wishes, greetings, and messages to friends, family, and colleagues.

Sending heartfelt messages is a simple yet meaningful way to celebrate. Popular wishes include, “May this Dussehra bring happiness, health, and success into your life,” and “Let the triumph of good over evil inspire your journey this year.” Other greetings encourage positivity, such as, “Burn away all worries and welcome prosperity this Dussehra,” and “May this festival fill your life with laughter, love, and light.”

For social media users, WhatsApp and Instagram are perfect platforms to spread festive cheer. Ready-to-use messages include, “May your life be filled with light, joy, and positivity this Dussehra. #HappyDussehra2025,” and “Ravana’s effigy may burn, but our hopes and dreams shine brighter. #DussehraVibes.” Many also share images of Ravana’s effigy, family gatherings, and decorated homes, often adding personalized captions or quotes to make the greetings special.

Dussehra is also a time for reflection and inspiration. Quotes like, “Good always wins over evil; keep faith in yourself and the world around you,” and “Victory of truth and righteousness is the essence of Dussehra. Celebrate it every day in life,” are perfect to share alongside wishes.

Fun and light-hearted messages are also popular, such as, “Burn negativity like Ravana’s effigy and light up your life with fun!” These messages add a playful touch to the celebrations, especially among younger audiences.

Whether through WhatsApp, Instagram, e-cards, or traditional greetings, sharing Dussehra wishes is a simple way to connect with loved ones and spread joy. This Dussehra, let your messages carry hope, positivity, and the spirit of victory, reminding everyone that goodness and courage always prevail.

ALSO READ: Are Banks Closed On October 2, 2025? Dussehra And Gandhi Jayanti Bank Holiday Full Details Here

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 11:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dussehraDussehra 2025Happy Dussehra 2025

RELATED News

Zubeen Garg’s Manager And Festival Organiser Charged With Murder, Detained From Delhi
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
Internet Shutdown, Bareilly On High Alert For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row’, What Is It? Explained

LATEST NEWS

GST Brings Relief For Motorcycle Buyers
National Award For Kantara Chapter 1? Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trends, Fans Call For Another National Award To The Film, Check The Movie Review
IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What’s Next & More
Mahesh Bhatt Wrote Love Letter in Blood to First Wife at 14, She Was Expelled from School
Internet Shutdown, Bareilly On High Alert For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row’, What Is It? Explained
Chilean wines boom in Brazil as tariffs dampen US demand
Auroville Foundation Governing Board Completes 70th Special Session
After Nepal, Gen-Z Protests Break Out In This Country Over World Cup Spending, Name Is…
Caught On Camera: ‘She Is Durga’ Brave Punjabi Mother Stops Three Robbers, Social Media Calls Her ‘Real-Life Durga’
Oil edges lower for fourth day on oversupply concerns
Happy Dussehra 2025: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Instagram Captions, And Top Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Happy Dussehra 2025: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Instagram Captions, And Top Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Happy Dussehra 2025: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Instagram Captions, And Top Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones
Happy Dussehra 2025: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Instagram Captions, And Top Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones
Happy Dussehra 2025: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Instagram Captions, And Top Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones
Happy Dussehra 2025: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Instagram Captions, And Top Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones

QUICK LINKS