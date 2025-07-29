‘EAM Did Not Categorically Say US Wasn’t Involved’: Priyanka Gandhi Raises Doubts Over Jaishankar’s Statement

Reacting to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s statement on Operation Sindoor in Parliament, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that certain points were left unclear regarding the alleged involvement of the United States in the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

The Congress MP stated that EAM Jaishankar clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not speak to US President Trump for a certain period but did not categorically say that the US was “not involved.”

Speaking to reporters, Priyanka Gandhi said, “There are certain things that he has not categorically said. He has made some statements, but not categorically said that the US was not involved in the ceasefire. He said that PM Modi did not speak to US President Trump for a certain period but not categorically said that the US was not involved. That is interesting.”

Noting that Operation Sindoor marks a new face and a new normal in India’s fight against cross-border terrorism, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar firmly rejected claims of any third-party mediation in cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. He also said that at no stage, in any conversation with the United States, was there “any linkage with trade and what was going on.”

Jaishankar, who took part in the debate in Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, said there are 193 nations in the United Nations and only three countries, apart from Pakistan, opposed Operation Sindoor.

The Minister, who gave a point-by-point rebuttal to the concerns raised by the opposition, said India had brought out to the international community Pakistan’s long-standing use of cross-border terrorism.

He rejected opposition criticism of the government following US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of mediation in ending hostilities between India and Pakistan.

The Minister said there was no call between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump from April 22 to June 17.

Jaishankar said that on May 9, US Vice President JD Vance called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warning of a massive Pakistani attack in the next few hours.

“Prime Minister, in his response, made it very clear that if such an attack happens, it would meet with an appropriate response from us. That attack took place and was foiled by our Armed Forces, and I think the House should collectively appreciate the performance of the Armed Forces in foiling what was a massive attack on the 9th and 10th of May.

Our response, which the Prime Minister promised, was delivered, and it was delivered with devastating effect. I don’t have to say anything. Every member has seen satellite pictures of Pakistani airfields. You can see from the state of those airfields, which is shown by the pictures, what was our answer,” the Union Minister said.

(With inputs from ANI)

