Home > India > Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.4 Jolts Andaman Islands: Here's What We Know

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.4 Jolts Andaman Islands: Here’s What We Know

The earthquake caused mild tremors across parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands but did not lead to any significant damage or panic.

Representational Image (Image Credit - ANI)
Representational Image (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: November 9, 2025 13:11:51 IST

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.4 Jolts Andaman Islands: Here’s What We Know

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted the Andaman Islands on Sunday afternoon, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The tremor was recorded at 12:06 pm (IST), with its epicenter located about 90 km deep.

According to the NCS, no loss of life or property has been reported so far.

The earthquake caused mild tremors across parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands but did not lead to any significant damage or panic.

Meanwhile, international agencies reported slightly different magnitudes. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the earthquake measured 6.07, while the United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded it at 5.5.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 12:44 PM IST
Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.4 Jolts Andaman Islands: Here’s What We Know

