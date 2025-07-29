ECI releases booklet on Vice-Presidential Election 2025 to boost public awareness

In a step aimed at promoting public understanding and transparency, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has released a comprehensive booklet titled “Election to the Office of Vice-President of India, 2025.” The publication details all key aspects of the upcoming Vice-Presidential election in a simplified format for wider accessibility.

According to Press Note No. ECI/PN/272/2025, the ECI, empowered under Article 324 of the Constitution, is responsible for conducting the Vice-Presidential election. The Vice-President is elected under the framework of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952 and the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974.

The 2025 edition of the booklet sheds light on the distinctive nature of the Vice-Presidential election, particularly in contrast to general elections. It explains differences in the electorate, eligibility criteria, voting system, vote counting, and the legal framework governing the process.

The document also highlights crucial topics such as:

Constitutional provisions governing the Vice-President’s election

Composition of the Electoral College

Candidature eligibility and nomination process

Framing of the election schedule

Roles of the Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officers

Details of the polling and counting mechanisms

Legal procedures in case of election disputes

In addition to outlining procedural aspects, the booklet provides brief summaries of all 16 Vice-Presidential elections held between 1952 and 2022, offering historical context and insight into the evolution of the electoral process.

The Election Commission noted that this initiative aligns with its commitment to strengthening democratic awareness among citizens by demystifying constitutional processes.

The booklet is publicly accessible and can be downloaded from the official ECI website at:

https://www.eci.gov.in

