Home > India > ECI releases booklet on Vice-Presidential Election 2025 to boost public awareness

ECI releases booklet on Vice-Presidential Election 2025 to boost public awareness

The Election Commission of India has released a booklet titled “Election to the Office of Vice-President of India, 2025” to raise public awareness. It explains election procedures and includes summaries of all 16 past Vice-Presidential elections from 1952 to 2022.

ECI releases booklet on Vice-Presidential Election 2025 to boost public awareness

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: July 29, 2025 17:04:36 IST

In a step aimed at promoting public understanding and transparency, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has released a comprehensive booklet titled “Election to the Office of Vice-President of India, 2025.” The publication details all key aspects of the upcoming Vice-Presidential election in a simplified format for wider accessibility.

According to Press Note No. ECI/PN/272/2025, the ECI, empowered under Article 324 of the Constitution, is responsible for conducting the Vice-Presidential election. The Vice-President is elected under the framework of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952 and the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974.

The 2025 edition of the booklet sheds light on the distinctive nature of the Vice-Presidential election, particularly in contrast to general elections. It explains differences in the electorate, eligibility criteria, voting system, vote counting, and the legal framework governing the process.

The document also highlights crucial topics such as:

  • Constitutional provisions governing the Vice-President’s election

  • Composition of the Electoral College

  • Candidature eligibility and nomination process

  • Framing of the election schedule

  • Roles of the Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officers

  • Details of the polling and counting mechanisms

  • Legal procedures in case of election disputes

In addition to outlining procedural aspects, the booklet provides brief summaries of all 16 Vice-Presidential elections held between 1952 and 2022, offering historical context and insight into the evolution of the electoral process.

The Election Commission noted that this initiative aligns with its commitment to strengthening democratic awareness among citizens by demystifying constitutional processes.

The booklet is publicly accessible and can be downloaded from the official ECI website at:
 https://www.eci.gov.in

Also Read: Ram Prasad Yadav: One Win, Many Runs- Inside The RJD Veteran’s Political Playbook

Tags: BookletECIElectionsTransparencyVice President

RELATED News

West Bengal Government begins distribution of Kharif aid under Krishak Bandhu Scheme
YSRCP Condemns Restrictions On YS Jagan’s Nellore Visit, Questions TDP’s P4 Scheme
BJD MPs Protest In Parliament Over Crime Against Women, Children In Odisha
‘Your Insistence On English Reflects Your Mindset’: Nishikant Dubey Slams Opposition Over Languages, Sheds Light On History In Lok Sabha During Op Sindoor Debate
Who Is Chandra Mohan Rai? The Powerhouse Behind Bihar’s BJP And Ramnagar’s Winning Streak

LATEST NEWS

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play 5th Test vs England? Batting Coach Shares Major Update
Abdhesh Paswan
Laxmi India Finance IPO Opens Today: Is This Rural-Focused NBFC Create Buzz?
How Much Do You Have To Pay For Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par On YouTube? Check Price Here!
Israel Discuss Iran Strikes, Nuclear Deal Stalemate and Syria Crisis with Russia
CM Punk Opens Up About Emotional Final Match With John Cena: ‘I’m Turning Very, Very Soft in My Old Age’
Abdhesh Kumar Rai
Abadhesh Kumar
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Draw Highlights: India In Group C
Day-2 SIR Hearing In SC; Court Warns EC Against Mass Exclusions
ECI releases booklet on Vice-Presidential Election 2025 to boost public awareness

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ECI releases booklet on Vice-Presidential Election 2025 to boost public awareness

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ECI releases booklet on Vice-Presidential Election 2025 to boost public awareness
ECI releases booklet on Vice-Presidential Election 2025 to boost public awareness
ECI releases booklet on Vice-Presidential Election 2025 to boost public awareness
ECI releases booklet on Vice-Presidential Election 2025 to boost public awareness

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?