ECI Updates SC On Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Assures Safeguards Against Wrongful Deletions

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has filed an additional affidavit about the progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The EC informed the top court that the first stage of the exercise has been completed, with the Draft Electoral Roll published on August 1, 2025. The Commission assured that safeguards were in place to prevent wrongful deletions from the draft rolls. No voter’s name could be removed without prior notice and an opportunity for a hearing.

The affidavit reads: ‘As part of the SIR, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conducted house-to-house visits to collect enumeration forms from electors. Lists of voters who had not submitted forms were shared with recognised political parties, enabling them to assist in filling the gaps.’ The affidavit stated that over 7.24 crore of Bihar’s 7.89 crore registered electors have submitted their forms with the help of officials, volunteers, and party agents.

The ECI noted that extensive awareness campaigns along with repeated visits by Booth Level Officers, were carried out to ensure that no eligible voter was left out. As per the affidavit, special measures were taken for vulnerable and hard-to-reach groups.

This includes migrant workers, urban residents, first-time voters, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.

To maintain transparency, daily press bulletins have been issued to inform the public about claims and objections received, the affidavit reads.

The ECI said these steps underline its commitment to conducting a fair and inclusive revision of the electoral rolls ahead of upcoming elections in Bihar.

