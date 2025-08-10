LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > ECI Updates SC On Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Assures Safeguards Against Wrongful Deletions

ECI Updates SC On Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Assures Safeguards Against Wrongful Deletions

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has filed an additional affidavit about the progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar along with former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav (Photo credit- ANI)
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar along with former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav (Photo credit- ANI)

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Published: August 10, 2025 14:09:00 IST

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has filed an additional affidavit about the progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The EC informed the top court that the first stage of the exercise has been completed, with the Draft Electoral Roll published on August 1, 2025. The Commission assured that safeguards were in place to prevent wrongful deletions from the draft rolls. No voter’s name could be removed without prior notice and an opportunity for a hearing.

The affidavit reads: ‘As part of the SIR, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conducted house-to-house visits to collect enumeration forms from electors. Lists of voters who had not submitted forms were shared with recognised political parties, enabling them to assist in filling the gaps.’ The affidavit stated that over 7.24 crore of Bihar’s 7.89 crore registered electors have submitted their forms with the help of officials, volunteers, and party agents. 

The ECI noted that extensive awareness campaigns along with repeated visits by Booth Level Officers, were carried out to ensure that no eligible voter was left out. As per the affidavit, special measures were taken for vulnerable and hard-to-reach groups.
This includes migrant workers, urban residents, first-time voters, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities. 

To maintain transparency, daily press bulletins have been issued to inform the public about claims and objections received, the affidavit reads.

The ECI said these steps underline its commitment to conducting a fair and inclusive revision of the electoral rolls ahead of upcoming elections in Bihar.

Also read: BIHAR SIR Updates: Not A Single Claim Received From Political Parties Since 1 Aug; 7,252 Objections Directly From Electors, Says ECI

Tags: election commission of indiaSIR BiharSpecial Intensive Revision

RELATED News

Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
‘Our Technology Helped Win Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi In Bengaluru
Bihar Deputy CM Faces Voter ID Controversy Amid SIR Row

LATEST NEWS

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
ECI Updates SC On Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Assures Safeguards Against Wrongful Deletions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ECI Updates SC On Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Assures Safeguards Against Wrongful Deletions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ECI Updates SC On Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Assures Safeguards Against Wrongful Deletions
ECI Updates SC On Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Assures Safeguards Against Wrongful Deletions
ECI Updates SC On Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Assures Safeguards Against Wrongful Deletions
ECI Updates SC On Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Assures Safeguards Against Wrongful Deletions

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?