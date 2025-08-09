LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > BIHAR SIR Updates: Not A Single Claim Received From Political Parties Since 1 Aug; 7,252 Objections Directly From Electors, Says ECI

BIHAR SIR Updates: Not A Single Claim Received From Political Parties Since 1 Aug; 7,252 Objections Directly From Electors, Says ECI

ECI said that so far, after over a week since the beginning of the claims and objections period, not even a single claim or objection has been submitted by any political party. However, 7,252 claims and objections were received directly from electors.

Not A Single Claim Received From Political Parties Since 1 Aug; 7,252 Objections Directly From Electors, Says ECI
Not A Single Claim Received From Political Parties Since 1 Aug; 7,252 Objections Directly From Electors, Says ECI

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 9, 2025 18:22:25 IST

The Election Commission of India on Saturday said that it has not received a single claim or objection from any political party regarding the draft electoral rolls in Bihar. However, 7,252 claims and objections were received directly from electors.  

During a daily briefing on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the ECI said, “So far, after over a week since the beginning of the claims and objections period, not even a single claim or objection has been submitted by any political party.”

Window To Submit Claims And Objections Opened On Aug 1

The window to submit claims and objections opened to rectify any errors on draft electoral rolls on August 1 after their publication.

The poll body said that forms received from new electors on attaining 18 years of age or above are 43,000. As per the rules, the claims and objections are to be disposed of by the concerned Electoral Registration Officer/Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (ERO/AERO) after the expiry of 7 days.

As per SIR orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list published on August 1, without passing a speaking order by the ERO/AERO after conducting an enquiry and after giving a fair and reasonable opportunity.

The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar has sparked a political row, with the opposition INDIA bloc alleging that the revision process could lead to the deletion of many voters.

The Opposition Has Been Protesting Against Bihar SIR 

They have been protesting in the Parliament, demanding a discussion over the Bihar SIR, since the start of this year’s monsoon session.

Earlier, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday levelled serious allegations of ‘vote theft against the ECI. 

ALSO READ: EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties

Tags: Bihar SIRECIelection commission of indiaSpecial Intensive Revision

RELATED News

Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
‘Our Technology Helped Win Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi In Bengaluru
Bihar Deputy CM Faces Voter ID Controversy Amid SIR Row

LATEST NEWS

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
BIHAR SIR Updates: Not A Single Claim Received From Political Parties Since 1 Aug; 7,252 Objections Directly From Electors, Says ECI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BIHAR SIR Updates: Not A Single Claim Received From Political Parties Since 1 Aug; 7,252 Objections Directly From Electors, Says ECI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BIHAR SIR Updates: Not A Single Claim Received From Political Parties Since 1 Aug; 7,252 Objections Directly From Electors, Says ECI
BIHAR SIR Updates: Not A Single Claim Received From Political Parties Since 1 Aug; 7,252 Objections Directly From Electors, Says ECI
BIHAR SIR Updates: Not A Single Claim Received From Political Parties Since 1 Aug; 7,252 Objections Directly From Electors, Says ECI
BIHAR SIR Updates: Not A Single Claim Received From Political Parties Since 1 Aug; 7,252 Objections Directly From Electors, Says ECI

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?