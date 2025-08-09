BIHAR SIR Updates: Not A Single Claim Received From Political Parties Since 1 Aug; 7,252 Objections Directly From Electors, Says ECI

The Election Commission of India on Saturday said that it has not received a single claim or objection from any political party regarding the draft electoral rolls in Bihar. However, 7,252 claims and objections were received directly from electors.

During a daily briefing on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the ECI said, “So far, after over a week since the beginning of the claims and objections period, not even a single claim or objection has been submitted by any political party.”

Window To Submit Claims And Objections Opened On Aug 1

The window to submit claims and objections opened to rectify any errors on draft electoral rolls on August 1 after their publication.

The poll body said that forms received from new electors on attaining 18 years of age or above are 43,000. As per the rules, the claims and objections are to be disposed of by the concerned Electoral Registration Officer/Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (ERO/AERO) after the expiry of 7 days.

BIHAR SIR 2025: DAILY BULLETIN 🗓️1st Aug (3 PM) till 9th Aug (9 AM) Read in detail 👇 https://t.co/kYdDNw50GG pic.twitter.com/lU1kGdGRdx — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) August 9, 2025

As per SIR orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list published on August 1, without passing a speaking order by the ERO/AERO after conducting an enquiry and after giving a fair and reasonable opportunity.

The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar has sparked a political row, with the opposition INDIA bloc alleging that the revision process could lead to the deletion of many voters.

The Opposition Has Been Protesting Against Bihar SIR

They have been protesting in the Parliament, demanding a discussion over the Bihar SIR, since the start of this year’s monsoon session.

Earlier, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday levelled serious allegations of ‘vote theft against the ECI.

ALSO READ: EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties