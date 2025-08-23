LIVE TV
Home > India > ED Arrests Congress MLA KC Veerendra From Gangtok In Betting Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested Congress MLA KC Veerendra from Gangtok in connection with an illegal betting case, officials said.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 23, 2025 14:44:22 IST

The agency recovered approximately Rs 12 crore, one crore in foreign currency, gold jewellery worth Rs 6 crore, silver articles of around 10 kgs, along with four vehicles.

The ED has filed the FIR against the Congress leader under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The agency is investigating the case for his alleged involvement in illegal online and offline betting.

As per reports, the MLA had travelled to Gangtok, where he was allegedly leasing a piece of land for a casino.

ANI reported that the agency also recovered several international casino membership/reward cards, including MGM casino, Metropolitan Casino, Bellagio casino, Marina casino, and Casino Jewel.

The central agency also froze 17 bank accounts and two bank lockers, the Times of India reported. 

Tags: congressEDEnforcement DirectorateKC Veerendramoney laundering

