Eden Gardens On High Alert As Security Tightened For India–South Africa Test Following Red Fort Blast

The well-known Eden Gardens arena in Kolkata is presently under very tight restrictions as it is to host the first Test match between India and South Africa. The increased security measures are directly related to the recent blast incident close to the Red Fort in Delhi which sadly but loudly re-the-issue of major public events security and necessity of utmost care in handling this issue.

The explosion which is under investigation by several agencies has not only led to the changing of the security plan for this much-anticipated cricket match but has also resulted in complete change of the whole plan.

While the contest is gaining all the attention in the sporting world, local and national security forces are creatively coordinating an unprecedented safety net that will ensure the safety of players, officials, and the huge number of spectators expected.

Tier-4 Security Lockdown

The security measures at the event have become so rigorous that they have implemented a Tier-4 lockdown protocol, which is the highest possible level of non-military deployment for a sports event. A total of over 3,000 police officers will be deployed in three main areas: the inner cordon (which consists of the ground and dressing rooms), the middle cordon (which encloses the terraces and the stadium’s perimeter), and the outer cordon (which comprises the roads and parking spaces surrounding the stadium).

In order to strengthen and support the police presence, some undercover officers will be assigned to the stands and specialized anti-sabotage units will carry out their operations undisrupted 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Every single person who wants to watch the match will have to pass through at least three different types of security checks before being allowed into the venue. These checks would include scanning with metal detectors and performing body screening.

Advanced Surveillance Measures

Significantly, the stadium’s surveillance system has been strengthened to prevent any possible threat. Roughly 350 high-definition surveillance cameras are now in function with the capability of facial recognition and are installed to monitor every entrance, exit, and seating block.

A newly established Unified Command and Control Center that operates 24/7 is monitoring the network. The authorities have also imposed restrictions on drones flying above and around the stadium, which will be strictly enforced during the match.

Moreover, special vehicle check-posts have been installed on all major roads leading to Eden Gardens, and random checks across the city have been intensified in order to prevent any potential risks arising from the Red Fort incident.

