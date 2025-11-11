LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
Home > India > Eden Gardens On High Alert As Security Tightened For India–South Africa Test Following Red Fort Blast

Eden Gardens On High Alert As Security Tightened For India–South Africa Test Following Red Fort Blast

After the Red Fort blast, Kolkata’s Eden Gardens is under Tier-4 lockdown for the India-South Africa Test. Over 3,000 police, 350 cameras, and strict multi-layered checks ensure maximum security, with drone bans and 24/7 surveillance to safeguard players and fans.

Eden Gardens Under Tier-4 Lockdown After Red Fort Blast Ahead of India-South Africa Test (Pc: X)
Eden Gardens Under Tier-4 Lockdown After Red Fort Blast Ahead of India-South Africa Test (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 11, 2025 17:33:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Eden Gardens On High Alert As Security Tightened For India–South Africa Test Following Red Fort Blast

The well-known Eden Gardens arena in Kolkata is presently under very tight restrictions as it is to host the first Test match between India and South Africa. The increased security measures are directly related to the recent blast incident close to the Red Fort in Delhi which sadly but loudly re-the-issue of major public events security and necessity of utmost care in handling this issue.

The explosion which is under investigation by several agencies has not only led to the changing of the security plan for this much-anticipated cricket match but has also resulted in complete change of the whole plan.

 While the contest is gaining all the attention in the sporting world, local and national security forces are creatively coordinating an unprecedented safety net that will ensure the safety of players, officials, and the huge number of spectators expected.

Tier-4 Security Lockdown

The security measures at the event have become so rigorous that they have implemented a Tier-4 lockdown protocol, which is the highest possible level of non-military deployment for a sports event. A total of over 3,000 police officers will be deployed in three main areas: the inner cordon (which consists of the ground and dressing rooms), the middle cordon (which encloses the terraces and the stadium’s perimeter), and the outer cordon (which comprises the roads and parking spaces surrounding the stadium).

In order to strengthen and support the police presence, some undercover officers will be assigned to the stands and specialized anti-sabotage units will carry out their operations undisrupted 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Every single person who wants to watch the match will have to pass through at least three different types of security checks before being allowed into the venue. These checks would include scanning with metal detectors and performing body screening.

Advanced Surveillance Measures

Significantly, the stadium’s surveillance system has been strengthened to prevent any possible threat. Roughly 350 high-definition surveillance cameras are now in function with the capability of facial recognition and are installed to monitor every entrance, exit, and seating block.

A newly established Unified Command and Control Center that operates 24/7 is monitoring the network. The authorities have also imposed restrictions on drones flying above and around the stadium, which will be strictly enforced during the match.

Moreover, special vehicle check-posts have been installed on all major roads leading to Eden Gardens, and random checks across the city have been intensified in order to prevent any potential risks arising from the Red Fort incident.

Also Read: Red Fort Blast Shocker: Delhi Police Launch Night-Long Hotel Raids, Major Suspects Under Scanner After Explosive Scare

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 5:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Eden GardensRed Fort blast

RELATED News

Dramatic Rescue Caught On Video: Leopard Attacks Cop In Maharashtra As He Runs For His Life, Two Injured

Red Fort Blast: Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory For Passengers, Says ‘We Advise All…’

“Resign and Go Home”: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Holds Amit Shah Directly Responsible for Delhi Blast

Sumit Nagal’s Australian Open Dreams On Hold After China Visa Rejection; Player Seeks ‘URGENT HELP’

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Another Doctor From Pulwama Detained, NIA Takes Over Investigation, Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Election Exit Poll Results 2025: When, Where to Check Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, C Voter, Jan Ki Baat Seat Projections

Eden Gardens On High Alert As Security Tightened For India–South Africa Test Following Red Fort Blast

UP Woman Stripped And Thrown Out By Husband After His Friend’s Shocking Assault Attempt

Chhattisgarh Secures Rs 33,321 Crore Investment Proposals at Ahmedabad Investors Connect Meet, to Generate Over 14,532 Jobs

BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal Predicts Over 70% Turnout, Claims NDA To Cross 200 Seats In Bihar Assembly Elections

UK, US Issue Travel Advisories for India After Deadly Delhi Blast Near Red Fort

Pakistan Fuel Prices Hiked Again: Inflation Surges to 6.2% Amid Economic Strain and IMF Loan Delays

Pakistan In State Of War: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Statement After Islamabad Blast, Says ‘Anyone Who Thinks…’

Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Planting Landmines After Four Soldiers Get Injured in Border Blast, Suspends Peace Accord

Even Wikipedia Said He Was Dead, And The Internet Believed: Dharmendra’s Death Hoax That Shook Bollywood

Eden Gardens On High Alert As Security Tightened For India–South Africa Test Following Red Fort Blast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Eden Gardens On High Alert As Security Tightened For India–South Africa Test Following Red Fort Blast

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Eden Gardens On High Alert As Security Tightened For India–South Africa Test Following Red Fort Blast
Eden Gardens On High Alert As Security Tightened For India–South Africa Test Following Red Fort Blast
Eden Gardens On High Alert As Security Tightened For India–South Africa Test Following Red Fort Blast
Eden Gardens On High Alert As Security Tightened For India–South Africa Test Following Red Fort Blast

QUICK LINKS