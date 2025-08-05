Excerpt From NDA Parliamentary Party Meet: PM Modi Praises Amit Shah For Longest Serving Union Home Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a crucial meeting of the NDA Parliamentary Party, where the members passed a unanimous resolution applauding the success of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. The MPs extended their congratulations to the Prime Minister for the strategic leadership behind both counter-terrorism missions and paid tributes to the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

PM Modi praises Amit Shah at NDA meeting, notes he is now the longest serving Union Home Minister.

During the meeting, NDA MPs expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families affected by the Pahalgam attack and observed a moment of silence. New MPs were introduced to Prime Minister Modi, marking their first formal NDA gathering after the Lok Sabha elections.

Resolution Emphasises India’s Stance on Terrorism

The resolution passed during the meeting made India’s counter-terrorism stance absolutely clear through three key points:

1. Strong Retaliation to Terror:

“If there is a terrorist attack on India, a fitting reply will be given,” the resolution stated. It added that responses will be made on India’s own terms, and strict action will be taken at every place from where terrorism originates.

2. No Tolerance for Nuclear Blackmail:

The NDA firmly stated that India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. The resolution stressed that terrorist hideouts that operate under the shield of nuclear threats will be precisely and decisively targeted.

3. No Distinction Between Terror States and Terrorists:

The third point highlighted that India will make no distinction between a government that sponsors terrorism and the masterminds executing such acts. “Both will be treated equally,” the resolution noted, indicating a clear message to nations providing safe havens to terror groups.

Operation Sindoor and Mahadev Lauded

The NDA praised the execution of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, calling them examples of India’s enhanced intelligence, coordination, and strike capabilities under the current leadership. These operations showcased India’s growing technological edge and strategic clarity in responding to cross-border threats.

Unity Among NDA Ranks

The meeting also highlighted unity within the NDA ranks, with senior leaders and MPs echoing the government’s firm commitment to national security. The MPs reaffirmed their support for the Prime Minister’s approach toward maintaining internal peace and taking bold action beyond the border when necessary.

