Shibu Soren’s Last Rites, Hemant Soren Arrives At His Late Father’s Residence

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder Shibu Soren will be cremated today in his native village Nemra. Top leaders and thousands of supporters are expected to attend the funeral.

Published: August 5, 2025 10:35:00 IST

The family will perform the last rites of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder and former chief minister Shibu Soren at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in his native village Nemra, near Barka Nala in Bokaro district. Local officials have prepared the site to receive mourners and leaders arriving from across the state and the country. 

Authorities expect large crowds of supporters, party workers and members of tribal communities to attend. The family has asked well-wishers to maintain discipline and follow directions from local administrators and police to ensure the ceremony proceeds smoothly and respectfully.

Veteran Leader Dies After Prolonged Illness in Delhi

Shibu Soren, 81, died on Monday morning at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi after a prolonged illness related to kidney complications. Hospital doctors led by Dr. A.K. Bhalla, Chairman of Nephrology, treated him with support from neurology and ICU teams. The hospital declared him dead at 8:56 a.m. on August 4. Officials said Soren had received continuous medical care for more than a month, but his condition worsened in recent days. The family stayed by his side in the hospital and coordinated with medical staff and political colleagues during his final hours.

Top Leaders and Tribal Community to Pay Final Respects

Leading national figures, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, will attend the funeral in Nemra. Many party workers, supporters and members of tribal groups will gather to pay their respects to the veteran leader, widely known as the “Dishom Guru.” Soren’s younger son, Basant Soren, will perform the last rites and light the funeral pyre as per family tradition. The event will also see participation from state leaders and local representatives who will accompany the family and offer condolences to mourners and residents of the native village.  

Jharkhand Announces Three Days of State Mourning 

The Jharkhand government declared three days of state mourning from August 4 to August 6. Officials ordered the cancellation of all government programmes and asked that national flags fly at half-mast on public buildings. The state also suspended official entertainment events during the mourning period. President Droupadi Murmu visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay respects and met Soren’s family, including his son and current chief minister Hemant Soren, to offer condolences. Political parties across the spectrum expressed grief and announced local observances in memory of the tribal leader.

Legacy of a Tribal Leader and State Architect

Shibu Soren served multiple terms as chief minister and long years as a parliamentarian, and he played a central role in the movement that led to the creation of Jharkhand as a separate state. He founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and led efforts to highlight tribal rights, land issues and local development. Political colleagues and observers note his deep influence on state politics and tribal welfare programmes. His death marks the close of a major chapter in regional politics, and leaders have underlined his contributions to the state’s identity and political evolution.

