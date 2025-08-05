Home > India > 14th Parole In Eight Years, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Out On 40-Day Parole

14th Parole In Eight Years, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Out On 40-Day Parole

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim walked out of Sunaria Jail on a 40-day parole under tight police security. This marks his 14th temporary release since being convicted in rape and murder cases.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim received a 40-day parole from Haryana’s Sunaria Jail on Tuesday. Authorities released him early in the morning under tight police security. This is the 14th time officials have granted him temporary leave since his conviction in rape and murder cases.

Ram Rahim left the jail premises and travelled to the Dera headquarters in Sirsa. His frequent paroles and furloughs have repeatedly drawn public attention and raised concerns about the justice system’s handling of serious criminal convicts.

Earlier Furloughs Add to Public Concern

Before this parole, authorities granted Gurmeet Ram Rahim a 21-day furlough on April 9 this year. Officials have previously allowed him several temporary releases. These repeated leaves from jail have invited criticism from various political and social groups.

Many continue to question why a convict serving sentences for heinous crimes receives such leniency. The issue has sparked debate across public forums, especially with each new instance of temporary release drawing more scrutiny.

Convictions Include Rape and Murder Cases

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is currently serving multiple prison terms. A special CBI court convicted him for the rape of two female followers and for the murder of journalist Ramchander Chhatrapati. Authorities took him into custody in 2017.

Despite the gravity of his convictions, he has frequently obtained parole and furloughs. His case remains under close watch by rights groups and legal experts, who continue to track how parole laws are being applied in such high-profile criminal cases.

