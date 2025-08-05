Six Years Of Abrogation Of Article 370, How Did Home Minister Amit Shah Manage To Take This Big Step

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on addressed Parliament with a speech that changed the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir. He introduced a proposal to read down Article 370, revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, remove its statehood, and split it into two Union Territories. The government suspended internet and mobile services and imposed curfew-like restrictions in the region.

Opposition parties protested the move, and several activists filed petitions in the Supreme Court, challenging the Centre’s decision. The apex court later upheld the constitutional validity of the abrogation of Article 370.

Shah Prepared the Bill in Secrecy After 2019 General Elections

After the 2019 general election victory, the Modi government decided to remove Article 370. Home Minister Amit Shah led the process in secrecy, away from the Home Ministry and Law Ministry offices. He worked late hours from his Parliament office, where officials sent sensitive documents.

Shah worked with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. They designed legislation to split the state and nullify Article 370 through a presidential order. The government extended the Parliament session till August 7 to pass the bills and issued a whip to ensure support from NDA MPs.

Shah Presented the Proposal Using Article 370’s Own Section 3

On August 5, 2019, Shah introduced the bill in the Rajya Sabha, citing Section 3 of Article 370. He said, “Notwithstanding anything in the foregoing provisions of this article, the President may, by public notification, declare that this article shall cease to be operative…” He used this clause to argue that the President could revoke Article 370 in absence of a Constituent Assembly.

Since Jammu and Kashmir had neither a Constituent Assembly nor a Legislative Assembly, the Centre acted on its behalf. The move shocked opposition MPs, but Shah firmly presented the government’s legal position.

Parliament Passed the Bill Amid Opposition Protests

Shah’s proposal triggered angry protests from opposition parties. PDP members Mir Mohammad Fayaz and Nazir Ahmad Laway created a ruckus, with Fayaz tearing his kurta and Laway tearing a copy of the Constitution.

The House marshals removed them on orders from the Chair. Despite protests, the Rajya Sabha passed the bill with 125 votes in favour and 61 against. The Lok Sabha passed it the next day with 370 votes for and 70 against. President Ram Nath Kovind signed the bill, making the abrogation of Article 370 official and turning Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Centre Conducted Groundwork in Kashmir Before Abrogation

Weeks before tabling the bill, the Centre started preparing for the fallout in Jammu and Kashmir. The Home Ministry launched “Operation All-Out” to eliminate 258 identified terrorists. NSA Ajit Doval visited Kashmir in July and held meetings with security officials. K Vijay Kumar, adviser to the Governor, hinted at an upcoming major decision. Security forces noticed heavy deployment of BSF and CRPF by late July.

The Centre also sent 2,000 satellite phones to ensure communication during network shutdowns. Israeli Heron drones and military aircraft carried out surveillance and supply operations across the region before the announcement.

Communication Blackout and Security Lockdown Imposed

The Centre placed key political leaders under house arrest, anticipating unrest. The government suspended the Amarnath Yatra, fearing terror threats from Pakistan’s ISI and local jihadist groups. Amit Shah ordered the suspension of phone and internet services to prevent terrorists from coordinating attacks.

Security personnel guarded all major roads and checkpoints across Srinagar and other cities. The Ministry ensured strict control to stop large gatherings and violent protests. While the opposition criticised the blackout, officials said it prevented terror groups from exploiting communication channels. Security remained high in the weeks that followed the announcement.

Post-Abrogation: Government Reports Major Drop in Violence

In the years after the abrogation, the Centre claimed Jammu and Kashmir saw major progress. It told the Supreme Court that “unprecedented development, progress, security and stability” followed the removal of Article 370. Official data recorded zero stone-pelting incidents in 2023, compared to 1,767 in 2018. Bandh and hartal calls dropped from 52 in 2018 to none in 2023. Terrorist recruitment reduced significantly from 199 in 2018 to 12 in 2023. The government said improved law and order helped businesses, education, and tourism grow. New startups emerged and normalcy returned to public life in the region.

Tourism and Global Events Increased in Kashmir Post-370

Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir increased notably after the abrogation. Border tourism gained popularity and footfalls rose every year. Educational institutions operated smoothly and businesses expanded. Startups emerged across the Valley, supported by new investment and infrastructure. In May 2023, the region hosted the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, where over 60 delegates from G20 countries attended.

This was the first major international event in Kashmir since the constitutional change. The Centre presented this global gathering as proof of Jammu and Kashmir’s improved security and growing confidence in the region’s development.

