Exclusive Dinner By PM Modi: Prime Minister To Host Exclusive Dinner For NDA MPs On THIS Day – All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a special dinner for all NDA MPs on December 11 to discuss the Winter Session strategy, upcoming Assembly elections and the Election Commission’s ongoing revision of electoral rolls. Senior leaders from all alliance parties will take part in these consultations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host an exclusive dinner for all MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on December 11, a senior BJP leader said. The dinner aims to create space for open discussions among alliance partners during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. Senior ministers, floor leaders and MPs from all alliance partners will join the meeting. They will discuss legislative priorities, the government’s approach for the session and the alliance’s political goals. The meeting will also help the NDA strengthen internal coordination and streamline its strategy for upcoming challenges.

Focus on Assembly Elections in Early 2026

The NDA meeting will include discussions on the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam during the first half of next year. Alliance partners are expected to shape a joint campaign plan for these states. Ahead of these polls, the BJP has intensified its activities in West Bengal. The Prime Minister will address a rally in Nadia district on December 20. The party has planned several ‘Parivartan Yatras’ across the state in January to strengthen grassroots outreach, mobilise cadres and highlight issues raised against the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

BJP’s Preparations in West Bengal Gain Pace

The BJP will undertake four to six Parivartan Yatras in West Bengal, each focusing on different aspects of its election strategy. Party leaders will connect with local voters, evaluate organisational strength and address region-specific concerns. The Prime Minister is expected to address one of these large gatherings.

West Bengal’s Assembly elections, likely to take place between March and April 2026, have become a major priority for the BJP. The party aims to expand its presence in the state after its strong performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The NDA dinner may also include discussions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted by the Election Commission of India. The second phase of SIR covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Draft voter lists will be released on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period until January 8, 2026. After hearings scheduled between December 9 and January 31, 2026, the final electoral rolls will be published on February 7, 2026.

(Inputs Taken From ANI)

QUICK LINKS