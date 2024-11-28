Home
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Eyeballs Missing, Stabbed In Chest: Autopsy Report Of 10-Month-Old Metei Baby In Reveals Shocking Details

The recent violence in Manipur's Jiribam district has left the region in shock, especially following the murder of six family members

Eyeballs Missing, Stabbed In Chest: Autopsy Report Of 10-Month-Old Metei Baby In Reveals Shocking Details

The recent violence in Manipur’s Jiribam district has left the region in shock, especially following the harrowing murder of six family members, including a 10-month-old baby, at the hands of alleged “Kuki militants.” These killings have brought to light chilling details about the brutality faced by the victims and the broader conflict between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribes.

The Fate of Laishram Lamnganba Singh and His Family

The postmortem report shared by the victims’ family revealed the horrific nature of the crimes. The 10-month-old infant, Laishram Lamnganba Singh, who was among the six victims, was found to have been shot in the knee, stabbed in the chest, and struck with a blunt object on the jaw. His body showed signs of severe trauma, including bruises and a sharp cut on the abdomen that fractured his ribs.

A photograph of Laishram, taken while he was on his mother’s lap, emerged on a public WhatsApp channel called ‘Zogam News’ a day after the abduction. The family members were kidnapped on November 11 from Jiribam, with their bodies discovered between November 15 and 18 in a local river.

The infant’s body was found in an advanced state of decomposition, with both eyeballs missing and maggots present. His death, along with the deaths of his mother, L Heitonbi Devi (25), his grandmother, Y Rani Devi (60), and his three-year-old brother, all indicated a brutal end, with autopsies confirming gunshot wounds for the adult victims.

The Fate of Other Victims

Among the deceased was 8-year-old Telem Thajamanbi Devi, who was found with a bullet wound in her shoulder that pierced vital organs, causing her death. Her mother, Telem Thoiboi Devi, suffered four gunshot wounds to the chest, a head injury from a severe blow, and skull fractures that pushed her bone inward, according to the report.

Two senior citizens from the Meitei community, Maibam Kesho Meitei (72) and Laishram Baren Meitei (64), were also killed on the same day as the family’s abduction. Their bodies were found to have severe burn injuries after militants set houses ablaze during an attack on the Borobekra police station in Jiribam.

A Community in Shock

The violence has sparked widespread condemnation from political leaders across India. Many have called this an act of terrorism rather than a simple communal clash, emphasizing the calculated, premeditated nature of the kidnappings and murders. “This was not a riot-like skirmish, but a carefully planned operation with the intent to kill,” one leader stated.

The violence between the Meitei community, who primarily reside in the valley areas, and the Kuki tribes in the surrounding hills has resulted in over 220 deaths and displaced nearly 50,000 people. The Kukis, who share ethnic ties with groups in Myanmar and Mizoram, are demanding a separate administration, citing perceived discrimination and unequal resource distribution by the Meiteis.

The Role of Social Media and the Investigation

In the wake of the incident, the ‘Zogam News’ WhatsApp channel, which initially shared the photo of the kidnapped family, was shut down. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is now involved in the case, and investigators are exploring legal channels to access data from Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, in order to trace the identities behind these channels and their posts.

Another WhatsApp channel, ‘CHETCHETNETNET-CCNN’, which had over 1,800 followers and was created in September 2024, had also shared the photo of the kidnapped family shortly after the first post. This channel has since removed the post, but investigators believe that it can still provide valuable clues.

A Broader Perspective on Manipur’s Strife

Tensions in Manipur were further heightened after the November 7 attack on a Hmar tribe village by suspected Meitei insurgents, which led to the death of a woman. Allegations by her husband claimed she was shot in the leg, raped, and set on fire. Civil society groups from the Kuki tribes have accused the Manipur government of failing to adequately respond to this attack, fuelling further anger and violence.

The Manipur cabinet issued a statement on November 16 identifying the perpetrators as “Kuki miscreants” involved in an attack on the Borobekra police station, which preceded the abductions by a month. This incident has been cited as the catalyst for the escalation of violence that has followed.

Filed under

autopsy report Jiribam district Kuki tribes MANIPUR Meitei Community
