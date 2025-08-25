LIVE TV
Home > India > Fiji Reaffirms Support for India’s UNSC Non-Permanent Membership Candidature

Fiji Reaffirms Support for India’s UNSC Non-Permanent Membership Candidature

India and Fiji agreed to work together on issues of common concern to the Global South, including enhanced, equitable representation in institutions of global governance.

(Image Credit - X/@MEAIndia)
(Image Credit - X/@MEAIndia)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 25, 2025 15:39:52 IST

Fiji has reiterated its support to India for candidature for the UNSC non-permanent membership for the term 2028-29, the India-Fiji joint statement shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

Modi-Rabuka Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Fiji counterpart, Sitiveni Rabuka, highlighted the importance of global South-South cooperation, and Rabuka appreciated the leadership role of India in the Global South. 

As per the official statement, during the talks between the leaders, they agreed on the need for comprehensive UN reforms, including through the expansion of the UN Security Council in both categories of membership to better reflect contemporary geopolitical realities. 

On the front of South-South cooperation, India and Fiji reaffirmed their continued strengthening of it as a necessary step in effectively addressing contemporary global challenges. They agreed to work together on issues of common concern to the Global South, including enhanced, equitable representation in institutions of global governance.

PM Rabuka appreciated India’s initiative and leadership in organising the Voice of Global South Summits, which serve as a crucial platform to deliberate on shared concerns, challenges and developmental priorities of developing countries. PM Modi appreciated Fiji’s active participation in the Voice of Global South Summits and thanked Prime Minister Rabuka for his participation in the Leaders’ Session of the Summit.

The Leaders underscored the importance of a free, open, secure, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. They announced their intent to collaborate on strengthening regional maritime security, contributing to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, the statement observed. 

PM Rabuka arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, marking the start of his official visit to India, which will continue until August 26. This is his first visit to India as the Prime Minister of Fiji. The visit aims to deepen India-Fiji ties across multiple sectors, including strategic partnership and people-to-people exchanges. (ANI)

Tags: India-Fiji partnershipUNSC non-permanent membership

