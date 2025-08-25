PM Modi Holds Talks with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Fijian counterpart, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, here in New Delhi on Monday. The Fiji PM commenced his official visit to India on Sunday and will remain until August 26.

India-Fiji partnership

His visit is set to deepen the India-Fiji partnership across various sectors further. PM Rabuka was received by the Union Minister of State for Education and Development of the Northeastern Region, Sukanta Majumdar, following his arrival in the National Capital.

This is the first visit of Prime Minister Rabuka to India in his present capacity. On Sunday, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda met with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka.

During the meeting, the Fijian PM was accompanied by the Minister of Health and Medical Services of Fiji, Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, and other senior officials. Union Minister Nadda held talks with PM Rabuka on enhancing cooperation in the healthcare sector.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Met with the Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, in New Delhi today as part of our ‘Know BJP’ initiative. Our discussions focused on strengthening party-to-party relations, where I highlighted our party’s ideology, organisational framework, and its role in driving India’s development journey. We also had a detailed discussion on enhancing cooperation in the healthcare sector. Looking forward to deepening our partnership for the mutual benefit of both nations.”

ALSO READ: PM Modi Hails India’s Space Journey, Highlights Its Role In Transforming Everyday Lives