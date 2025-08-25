LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi Holds Talks with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

PM Modi Holds Talks with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka's visit is to deepen the India-Fiji partnership across various sectors further.

PM Modi Holds Talks with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (Image Credit - X/@MEAIndia)
PM Modi Holds Talks with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (Image Credit - X/@MEAIndia)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 25, 2025 13:10:57 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Fijian counterpart, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, here in New Delhi on Monday. The Fiji PM commenced his official visit to India on Sunday and will remain until August 26.

India-Fiji partnership

His visit is set to deepen the India-Fiji partnership across various sectors further. PM Rabuka was received by the Union Minister of State for Education and Development of the Northeastern Region, Sukanta Majumdar, following his arrival in the National Capital.

This is the first visit of Prime Minister Rabuka to India in his present capacity. On Sunday, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda met with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka.

During the meeting, the Fijian PM was accompanied by the Minister of Health and Medical Services of Fiji, Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, and other senior officials. Union Minister Nadda held talks with PM Rabuka on enhancing cooperation in the healthcare sector.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Met with the Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, in New Delhi today as part of our ‘Know BJP’ initiative. Our discussions focused on strengthening party-to-party relations, where I highlighted our party’s ideology, organisational framework, and its role in driving India’s development journey. We also had a detailed discussion on enhancing cooperation in the healthcare sector. Looking forward to deepening our partnership for the mutual benefit of both nations.”

ALSO READ:  PM Modi Hails India’s Space Journey, Highlights Its Role In Transforming Everyday Lives

Tags: Fiji PM Sitiveni RabukaIndia-Fiji partnershipPM Modi meets Fiji PM Rabuka

RELATED News

Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors

LATEST NEWS

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
PM Modi Holds Talks with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi Holds Talks with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi Holds Talks with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka
PM Modi Holds Talks with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka
PM Modi Holds Talks with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka
PM Modi Holds Talks with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?