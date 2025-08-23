LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi Hails India’s Space Journey, Highlights Its Role In Transforming Everyday Lives

PM Modi Hails India’s Space Journey, Highlights Its Role In Transforming Everyday Lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted India's journey in space on National Space Day 2025, reflecting determination, innovation and the brilliance of scientists pushing boundaries.

PM Modi Hails India’s Space Journey, Highlights Its Role In Transforming Everyday Lives
PM Modi Hails India’s Space Journey, Highlights Its Role In Transforming Everyday Lives

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 23, 2025 15:59:15 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted India’s journey in space on National Space Day 2025, reflecting determination, innovation and the brilliance of scientists pushing boundaries.

He emphasised the growing integration of space technology into the fabric of India’s governance, its impact on sectors ranging from crop insurance and disaster management to fisheries and infrastructure planning.

Addressing a space day event in New Delhi, PM Modi noted that advancements such as satellite-based assessments for agricultural schemes and geospatial mapping under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan are directly contributing to safer in-space innovation.

He marked the journey of India’s space startups as it drives the new space age, adding that India’s journey in space is no longer just about ISRO.

In a post on MyGovIndia, the handle wrote, citing him, “A new wave of private startups is breaking barriers, shaping global-first innovations and positioning Bharat as a leader in the New Space Age.”

“From rocket launches to satellite innovations and next-gen Earth observation, these startups are transforming India into a true space powerhouse, unlocking opportunities in technology, innovation and global collaboration. The New Space Age has begun, and India is leading it, “It added.

He further said, “Skyroot Aerospace created history with Mission Prarambh, the first Indian private rocket launch from Sriharikota, reaching an apogee of 89.5 km. They also test-fired Vikram 1’s second stage and developed Kalam-1200, the largest propulsion system ever built by India’s private sector.”

ALSO READ: Rekha Gupta Inspires Students To Put ‘Nation First’ At SRCC’s 99th Annual Day Event

Tags: narendra modiNational Space Daypm modi’

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
PM Modi Hails India’s Space Journey, Highlights Its Role In Transforming Everyday Lives

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi Hails India’s Space Journey, Highlights Its Role In Transforming Everyday Lives

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi Hails India’s Space Journey, Highlights Its Role In Transforming Everyday Lives
PM Modi Hails India’s Space Journey, Highlights Its Role In Transforming Everyday Lives
PM Modi Hails India’s Space Journey, Highlights Its Role In Transforming Everyday Lives
PM Modi Hails India’s Space Journey, Highlights Its Role In Transforming Everyday Lives

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?