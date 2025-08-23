PM Modi Hails India’s Space Journey, Highlights Its Role In Transforming Everyday Lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted India’s journey in space on National Space Day 2025, reflecting determination, innovation and the brilliance of scientists pushing boundaries.

He emphasised the growing integration of space technology into the fabric of India’s governance, its impact on sectors ranging from crop insurance and disaster management to fisheries and infrastructure planning.

आज स्पेस-टेक भारत में गवर्नेंस का भी हिस्सा बन रही है। फसल बीमा योजना में satellite based आकलन हो… मछुआरों को satellite से मिल रही जानकारी और सुरक्षा हो… Disaster management हो या PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan में geospatial data का इस्तेमाल हो… आज स्पेस में भारत… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 23, 2025

Addressing a space day event in New Delhi, PM Modi noted that advancements such as satellite-based assessments for agricultural schemes and geospatial mapping under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan are directly contributing to safer in-space innovation.

He marked the journey of India’s space startups as it drives the new space age, adding that India’s journey in space is no longer just about ISRO.

Greetings on National Space Day! India’s journey in space reflects our determination, innovation and the brilliance of our scientists pushing boundaries. https://t.co/2XPktf49Ao — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2025

In a post on MyGovIndia, the handle wrote, citing him, “A new wave of private startups is breaking barriers, shaping global-first innovations and positioning Bharat as a leader in the New Space Age.”

“From rocket launches to satellite innovations and next-gen Earth observation, these startups are transforming India into a true space powerhouse, unlocking opportunities in technology, innovation and global collaboration. The New Space Age has begun, and India is leading it, “It added.

आज भारत semi-cryogenic engine और electric propulsion जैसी breakthrough technology में तेज़ी से आगे बढ़ रहा है। जल्द ही, आप सब वैज्ञानिकों की मेहनत से, भारत गगनयान की उड़ान भी भरेगा…और आने वाले समय में, भारत अपना स्पेस स्टेशन भी बनाएगा: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 23, 2025

He further said, “Skyroot Aerospace created history with Mission Prarambh, the first Indian private rocket launch from Sriharikota, reaching an apogee of 89.5 km. They also test-fired Vikram 1’s second stage and developed Kalam-1200, the largest propulsion system ever built by India’s private sector.”

