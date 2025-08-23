Rekha Gupta Inspires Students To Put ‘Nation First’ At SRCC’s 99th Annual Day Event

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while delivering her address at the 99th Annual Day of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), called on students to give a portion of their lives to the nation. Highlighting that the youth of India are its best assets, she said their vision, imagination, and efforts could change the future of the country.

“Each one of you possesses your own identity and capability. As you go about your career and personal ambitions, have a share for your country,” CM Gupta stated. She further added, “If something going awry is witnessed by you, respond and strive to put it aright.” Emphasizing independence, she declared, “Your vision, your hard work, and your imagination will determine the nation’s development. The 140 crore Indians are not an obligation, but an asset.”

Rekha Gupta recollected her student life

Looking back to her student days, CM Gupta remembered her time as the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) President. “Even when I got severely injured during a protest, I did not quit. I was young and felt one should go on progressing. Now, with the people’s strength and blessings of Delhi, I confront challenges with courage,” she said. She reminisced about her Delhi University days, emphasizing SRCC’s heritage and her alma mater, Daulat Ram College, which still influences her in public life.

LIVE: SRCC Annual Day Celebrations https://t.co/TB81LUDp3y — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) August 23, 2025

Rekha Gupta Attacked While Conducting Public Grievance Hearing

Few days back, a surprising incident saw CM Rekha Gupta being assaulted in her Wednesday morning Jan Sunwai (public hearing) at her residence, which came as a serious security concern. The 41-year-old Rajkot-based Sakriya Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai allegedly grabbed the CM’s hand, which made her lose her balance and strike her head against a table. Other accounts indicate a heavy object was thrown at her, and she, along with the object, fell. Gupta was taken for a medical examination at once. Physicians have confirmed she is stable but in shock. In spite of the attack, the CM has reaffirmed her resolve to continue the public grievance hearings.

ALSO READ: Who Is Rajkot’s Rajesh Bhai Sakriya? Gujarat Man Who Attacked Delhi CM Rekha Gupta At Jan Sunwai