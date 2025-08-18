LIVE TV
FIR Filed Against Vivek Agnihotri Over 'Distorted' Portrayal of Freedom Fighter in 'The Bengal Files'

An FIR has been filed against filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri by Gopal Mukherjee’s grandson, alleging that 'The Bengal Files' misrepresents the freedom fighter. The complaint cites distortion of his historical role, sparking debates over accuracy and creative liberty in cinema.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 18, 2025 02:50:00 IST

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is facing legal dispute after the grandson of prominent Bengali freedom fighter Gopal Mukherjee filed a police complaint claiming his grandfather was portrayed in a wrong way in Agnihotri’s upcoming film, The Bengal Files. The film, scheduled for release on September 5, 2025, is the third installment in Agnihotri’s “Files Trilogy,” following The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022).

Accusations of Misrepresentation

The dispute revolves around the film’s portrayal of Gopal Mukherjee, who is introduced in the trailer as “Ek Tha Kashai Gopal Patha.” Shantanu Mukherjee, Gopal’s grandson, agrees that this depiction is not only inaccurate but also offensive. He accuses that his grandfather was a wrestler and a prominent member of the Anushilan Samiti, a revolutionary group active during the Indian independence movement. According to Shantanu, Gopal Mukherjee played a crucial role in preventing riots arranged by the Muslim League in 1946, a period marked by notable communal tension in Bengal.

Shantanu has sent a legal notice to Agnihotri, demanding an apology for what he describes as a “distorted and hurtful” portrayal of his grandfather. He highlights that Gopal Mukherjee’s contributions to the freedom movement and his association with leaders like Subhas Chandra Bose should be accurately represented.

Film Context 

The Bengal Files is based on the events surrounding Direct Action Day on August 16, 1946, also known as the Great Calcutta Killings, where communal violence broke down in Kolkata and spread to other regions. The film focuses to shed light on the atrocities faced by Hindus during this period and is expected to indulge into the historical complexities of the time.

Vivek Agnihotri has secured his film, asserting that it is based on historical events and aims to highlight the often-overlooked narratives of the time. He has not yet publicly responded to the accusations made by Shantanu Mukherjee.

Implications and Reactions

The filing of the FIR has ignited a debate over historical representation in cinema. Supporters of Vivek Agnihotri argue that filmmakers have the creative liberty to interpret historical events, while critics caution against misrepresenting historical figures, especially those with significant contributions to the nation’s independence.

Also Read: With CP Radhakrishanan As VP Candidate, Will Modi Solve The South Puzzle?

