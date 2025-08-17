With CP Radhakrishnan As VP Candidate, Will Modi Solve The South Puzzle?

BJP led NDA has named Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the Vice-Presidential election, scheduled for September. He will file his nomination papers on August 21, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tasked with managing the campaign.

Possible Reason behind the choice of OBC Leader

Radhakrishnan, a two-time MP from Coimbatore, hails from Tamil Nadu’s Gounder community, which falls under the OBC category. By choosing him, the BJP has drawn a considerable parallel with PM Narendra Modi’s own OBC background. This highlights the party’s narrative of uplifting socially backward communities to the nation’s top constitutional posts, reinforcing its “sabka saath, sabka vikas” message.

BJP’s Southern Strategy

The decision carries a deeper political motive. South India, particularly Tamil Nadu, has been an electorally difficult region for the BJP, dominated by powerful Dravidian parties. By selecting a Tamil Nadu leader to the Vice-President’s office, the Modi government aims to project inclusiveness and respect for southern voices. Party strategists believe this will energize cadres, strengthen OBC outreach, and refine BJP’s claim of being a pan-India party.

RSS Roots and Ideological Grounding

Radhakrishnan’s long association with the RSS adds another layer of importance. He joined the Sangh as a swayamsevak in his teenage years and went on to hold key roles in the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, even serving as state president. His RSS background positions him as a bridge between the Sangh’s ideological core and the BJP’s political expansion in the South.

Administrative Background

Beyond ideology and identity, Radhakrishnan brings substantial governance experience. He served as the Governor of Jharkhand (2023–24) and held additional charges in Telangana and Puducherry before becoming Maharashtra’s Governor in 2024. His tenure in these roles was marked by accessibility, focus on development, and lineage to constitutional norms qualities that align with the Modi government’s emphasis on efficient governance.

Political Motive

With this choice, the BJP achieves multiple objectives: it underscores OBC empowerment, highlights the continuing influence of RSS-trained leaders, and signals a determined push into South India. More than just a nomination, Radhakrishnan’s candidacy represents the BJP’s broader ambition to consolidate social coalitions, expand its geographical reach, and reinforce its hold on national politics.

